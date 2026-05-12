Juliette Binoche on Love Scenes, Intimacy Coordinators, and Women Filmmakers

Juliette Binoche discusses her views on using intimacy coordinators during love scenes, the importance of going 'beyond the comfort zone' and trust, and the challenges of nude scenes. She also expresses her support for women filmmakers from the Arab world and talks about her directorial debut, In-I In Motion.

Juliette Binoche believes that using intimacy coordinators can lead to a 'bad situation' because actors are performing without emotion. She emphasizes the importance of going 'beyond the comfort zone' to create convincing love scenes .

Juliette also discusses the challenges of nude scenes and details her experience with a director breaching their agreement on a nude scene. Furthermore, she expresses her support for women filmmakers from the Arab world and discusses her directorial debut, In-I In Motion, in light of Robert Redford's passing





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Juliette Binoche Love Scenes Intimacy Coordinators Nude Scenes Women Filmmakers

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