Spanish National Court opens investigation into Julio Iglesias after two former employees filed complaints regarding alleged abuse at his Caribbean properties in 2021.

The Audiencia Nacional, Spain's highest court for criminal matters, initiated a formal investigation into legendary singer Julio Iglesias on Wednesday following a complaint filed by two former female employees. These accusers allege that the 82-year-old crooner subjected them to sexual abuse and other forms of mistreatment while they were employed at his residential properties in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic during the year 2021.

Court Jurisdiction and Legal Basis

Judge Antonio Pina of the National Court has officially accepted the legal complaint and established that Spanish judicial authorities possess the competence to investigate these specific accusations. The judge determined that the court has jurisdiction over the case, thereby overturning previous assumptions that international or foreign locations would prevent Spanish legal proceedings. This decision marks a significant legal shift in how the case is handled by the Spanish judicial system.

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The legal foundation for this probe relies on the interpretation of universal jurisdiction principles by Judge Pina, who concluded that the court is indeed competent to examine crimes allegedly committed outside of Spanish borders. This ruling stands in direct contrast to the position taken by Spanish prosecutors earlier in the year, who had initially argued that the court lacked the authority to intervene in matters involving non-Spanish citizens and foreign territories.

Previous Prosecutorial Rejection

Spanish prosecutors had previously dismissed an investigation into Julio Iglesias in January of this year, asserting that the country's judicial system was not competent to handle the matter. The prosecutor's office ruled that the legal principle of universal jurisdiction could not be applied because the complainants were neither Spanish citizens nor residents of Spain. Furthermore, the prosecutors noted that the accusers had never traveled to Spain alongside the star, which they argued severed the necessary legal ties for domestic prosecution.

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The legal team and the court's recent evaluation have now moved past these jurisdictional hurdles, allowing the case to proceed within the Spanish legal framework. This reversal allows the judiciary to examine the merits of the allegations rather than halting proceedings based solely on geographic or citizenship restrictions, setting a precedent for how similar cross-border cases might be viewed by national authorities.

Specific Allegations and Timeline

The two female former employees filed their legal complaint for sexual assault and human trafficking with the National Court on January 5, 2021. In their detailed accounts, the women alleged that Julio Iglesias normalized abusive behavior within a coercive, threatening, and violent environment during their employment. They described a pattern of conduct that involved not only sexual violations but also bodily harm and degrading treatment as part of the workplace dynamics at his private estates in the Caribbean.

The charges currently under investigation by the Audiencia Nacional include alleged offenses against sexual freedom, as well as charges related to bodily harm and degrading treatment. These specific legal categories reflect the severity of the accusations brought forth by the complainants, who describe the environment they worked in as inherently dangerous and psychologically abusive. The court's acceptance of these specific charges indicates a serious judicial interest in the factual claims presented.

Upcoming Hearings and Next Steps

Judge Antonio Pina has scheduled the next critical legal proceeding for February 3, 2027, at which time the two women will be summoned to testify in person. This hearing is a pivotal moment in the legal process, as it will allow the court to directly assess the credibility and details of the allegations through firsthand testimony from the accusers. The in-person nature of the testimony underscores the court's commitment to gathering comprehensive evidence before moving toward any further procedural stages.

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Julio Iglesias has consistently and categorically denied any wrongdoing in connection with these allegations, maintaining his innocence throughout the legal process. Despite his denials, the opening of this formal probe signals that the Spanish judicial system is proceeding with a thorough examination of the evidence. The upcoming hearing in 2027 will serve as a key determinant in the trajectory of this high-profile case involving one of the world's most recognized musical figures.