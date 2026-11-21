Etiquette expert Julius F Smith breaks down what suitcase choices reveal about the social standing of celebrities like Wayne Rooney and Daniel Craig.

Etiquette authority Julius F Smith has analyzed the luggage choices of high-profile celebrities to determine what their suitcases say about their social status and personal brand. The analysis highlights how specific brands like Samsonite, Rimowa, and Globe-Trotter serve as distinct indicators of either old money or new money aesthetics in the modern travel landscape.

Wayne Rooney Chooses Practical Samsonite

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney arrived in Australia for the reality series I Am A Celebrity without any designer holdalls. Despite a net worth estimated at £170 million and a residence valued at £20 million in Cheshire, Rooney selected a durable Samsonite suitcase for his travel needs. These cases retail between £96.51 and £210.51 and are engineered to withstand rough baggage handling. Smith describes this as a sensible choice for someone who prefers not to broadcast their wealth, noting that such durability speaks to practicality rather than ostentation.

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Chloe Burrows And Rimowa Signal New Wealth

Reality television star Chloe Burrows complemented her airport attire with a distinctive pink Rimowa suitcase during her arrival in Brisbane. This brand, which retails for approximately £1,60, is frequently associated with influencers and executives who wish to be seen traveling frequently. Smith identifies Rimowa as the preferred choice for modern successful individuals who make no attempt to blend into the background. The aluminum design serves as a clear declaration of success and constant global mobility to airport observers.

Maya Jama Uses Rimowa For Public Image

Traitors star Maya Jama has also been photographed carrying pricey Rimowa cases, reinforcing the brand's connection to new money celebrities. Her recent Netflix deal demonstrates significant spending power that aligns with the high price point of the luggage. The brand features integrated locks and durable construction that appeal to those who take their travel presentation seriously. Smith notes that carrying this specific case ensures other passengers are immediately aware of the owner's professional standing and affluent lifestyle.

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Daniel Craig Selects Heritage Globe-Trotter

James Bond actor Daniel Craig carries a brand with deep British heritage and vintage-inspired designs that suit his on-screen persona. Craig has amassed a fortune exceeding £100 million through his acting career but chooses luggage that emphasizes understated elegance over flashy logos. Globe-Trotter cases feature traditional craftsmanship that appeals to those who prefer quiet confidence in their fashion choices. The brand maintains a reputation for quality that requires no explicit price tags to be recognized by discerning travelers.

Julius F Smith Praises Royal Globe-Trotter Lineage

The late Queen Elizabeth II purchased a set of Globe-Trotter luggage for her honeymoon in 1947, establishing a long-standing royal pedigree for the brand. Smith describes Globe-Trotter as the ultimate expression of old money, where the value is understood by those in the know without needing visual announcement. Unlike the bold statements made by newer luxury brands, this luggage relies on historical significance and superior build quality. The choice reflects a preference for timeless standards over temporary fashion trends in personal accessories.

Travel Status Signals Beyond Designer Logos

The comparison between these celebrities demonstrates that luggage selection offers significant insight into how individuals wish to be perceived publicly. Samsonite appeals to those valuing utility and discretion, while Rimowa attracts individuals seeking visibility and modern success markers. Globe-Trotter caters to a demographic that prioritizes heritage, craftsmanship, and quiet luxury in their travel gear. Smith suggests that the strength and sturdiness of a case can communicate more about a person's character than any visible designer logo ever could.