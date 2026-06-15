Junior Andre Celebrates 21st Birthday with Tequila-Fuelled Day Out with Family

Junior Andre celebrated his 21st birthday with a tequila-fuelled day out with his family, thanking them for spending the day with him and saying 'the greatest gift is memories that last forever'. Meanwhile, Katie Price's husband Lee has been reunited with his phone after his release from prison in Dubai.

Junior Andre celebrated his 21st birthday with a tequila-fuelled day out with his family. He shared a gushing tribute to his family on Instagram, thanking them for spending the day with him and saying 'the greatest gift is memories that last forever'.

Junior's family, including his dad Peter, girlfriend Jasmine, and siblings Princess, Amelia, and Theodore, joined him for the celebrations. During the day, Junior and his sister Princess sang lines of their dad's hit song Mysterious Girl, while Peter recorded the hilarious moment. Junior also shared a short video drinking tequila shots during the lavish meal. After a heavy night, Junior took to social media to share his gratitude and joked about the tequila's effects on him.

His family members, including Princess and Peter's wife Emily, commented on the post, sharing their love and appreciation for Junior's family. Meanwhile, Katie Price's husband Lee has been reunited with his phone after his release from prison in Dubai. Lee has been liking Katie's posts, including a topless snap, and has seemingly been given his phone back.

This comes after Katie claimed that Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month, which began when he disappeared without a trace. Lee was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison on fraud allegations, with Katie since sharing that a six-figure sum needed to be paid for his release. Lee had pleaded with Katie to set up a GoFundMe to raise the £140,000 bail fine, but Katie refused to pay a penny.

Despite this, she has now revealed that Lee has been released from prison, and a friend has said that Lee FaceTimed Katie minutes after his release. However, Katie is still demanding answers from Lee and is reportedly considering leaving him due to his despicable actions





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Junior Andre 21St Birthday Tequila-Fuelled Day Out Family Katie Price Lee Prison Release

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