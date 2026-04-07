Junior Doctor Strikes Cost NHS £3 Billion, Causing Disruptions and Delays

The ongoing strikes by junior doctors have cost the NHS billions of pounds and are causing significant disruptions to healthcare services across the UK. With the 15th round of industrial action underway, the dispute over pay and working conditions is putting a strain on the healthcare system, leading to canceled procedures and a growing backlog of treatments.

The National Health Service ( NHS ) in the UK is facing significant financial strain due to ongoing strikes by junior doctors , now known as resident doctors. The latest round of industrial action, the 15th since 2023, commenced on Tuesday, causing further disruption to healthcare services and costing the NHS billions of pounds.

The strikes, which are expected to last for six days, are fueled by the doctors' demand for a 26 per cent pay rise, on top of the nearly 29 per cent pay increase received over the past three years. This dispute has escalated into a major crisis, threatening to further burden an already stretched healthcare system. The impact of the strikes is far-reaching, leading to cancelled procedures, increased costs for temporary staff, and a potential backlog of treatments. The government and NHS officials are warning of the negative impacts of industrial action which affects patients, especially with the long Easter bank holiday weekend that preceded the strikes, putting a strain on the whole health service.\The financial implications of the strikes are staggering. According to estimates, the accumulated cost of the strikes has reached £3 billion. Health chiefs are reportedly spending £50 million each day to manage the disruption caused by the walkouts, compensating for the absences and covering essential services. These funds are being diverted to pay consultants up to £313 an hour to fill in for striking colleagues. The money spent on the strike could have been used for essential services like more operations, more outpatient appointments, employing more nurses, or even constructing new hospitals. This situation is further compounded by the fact that many healthcare staff have booked annual leave coinciding with school holidays, reducing the availability of staff to cover absences. The ongoing strikes are also hindering the NHS's efforts to reduce waiting times for treatments and procedures, potentially impacting Labour's promise to treat patients within 18 weeks of a referral. This comes as the BMA last month rejected a deal that would have seen junior doctors' pay rise over the past three years to 35 per cent. \Government officials and NHS leaders have expressed their disappointment and concern over the continuation of the strikes, emphasizing the negative impact on patients and the healthcare system. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of depleting vital funds from the NHS and urged the union to call off the strikes. He highlighted the fact that these strikes have been timed to cause maximum disruption and that the funds lost could have been invested into patient care. NHS England has acknowledged that the strikes will create difficulties, but stressed that essential services remain open and that patients should still attend their appointments unless contacted otherwise. Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, noted that the money used to manage the strikes could have been used to reform patient care and improve NHS services. Both the government and NHS England have criticized the BMA's actions and are calling for a resolution to the dispute to avoid further damage to the health service





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NHS Strikes Junior Doctors Pay Dispute Healthcare

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