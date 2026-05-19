Junior School Pupil's Meningitis Case Linked to Previous Outbreak in Reading

The UKHSA confirmed that the current infection is not the same strain as the one linked to Kent, which resulted in several deaths and thousands receiving vaccines. The risk to the wider public remains low, but preventative measures are being taken for the affected schools.

A junior school pupil in Reading is recovering well after contracting meningitis, an illness linked to previous outbreaks across the UK. The individual's case has ' links with the same wider social network ' as the other cases, with health officials emphasizing the fourth case's connection.

Two other pupils and one college student have also been affected by the outbreak, with one of the college students, Lewis Waters, passing away. All cases have been confirmed as meningitis B. The UKHSA confirmed that the current infection is not the same strain as the one linked to Kent, which resulted in several deaths and thousands receiving vaccines. The risk to the wider public remains low, but preventative measures are being taken for the affected schools





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Reading Junior School Pupil Recovering Well Meningitis B Links With The Same Wider Social Network Fatal Outbreak Kent Oxfordshire Ltw_Schools-DOR-0407 Meningitis B Epidemic Meningitis B Quick Guide Meningitis B Epidemic Meningitis B Fatal Outbreak Kent Oxfordshire Ltw_Schools-DOR-0407 Meningitis B Epidemic Meningitis B Quick Guide Meningitis B Epidemic

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