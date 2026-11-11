Jurassic Park Films Drive Global Dinosaur Popularity, New Study Finds

A landmark study reveals that species featured in the Jurassic Park franchise dominate public interest, outweighing factors like size and diet.

Researchers published a 2025 paper in Biology Letters showing that a dinosaur's appearance in the Jurassic Park franchise is the strongest predictor of its current popularity worldwide, surpassing biological traits such as size or diet.

Study Basis and Methodology

The team analysed 3.5 billion Wikipedia page views from 2015 to 2025 for every named dinosaur species, correlating view counts with variables like first appearance period, body mass, and whether the species featured in any Jurassic Park movie, book, or related media.

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Using regression models, lead author Dr Pamela Lima of the Federal University of Alagoas found that the sole variable "appeared in Jurassic Park" explained over 70 % of the variance in public interest, while body mass and carnivorous diet each accounted for less than 15 %.

Screen Time Overshadows Size and Diet

Large, carnivorous dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor still lead in page views, but when a small herbivore like the frilled Dilophosaurus appears in the franchise, its popularity jumps to comparable levels.

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The franchise's sequels and spin‑offs continuously refresh the characters, reinforcing their relevance for new audiences and ensuring that species like Triceratops maintain high visibility despite their comparatively modest size.

Implications for Public Engagement and Conservation

Dr Ricardo Correia of the University of Turku noted that the cinematic exposure "has helped raise awareness of certain dinosaurs and contribute to materializing their appearance and behavior for the public."

Such heightened interest translates into increased museum attendance, with the Natural History Museum in London drawing 7.1 million visitors last year, and high viewership for Spielberg's Netflix documentary The Dinosaurs, which amassed 10.4 million streams in its first week.

Beyond entertainment, the study suggests that media‑driven popularity could mitigate "societal extinction," where species fade from collective memory before disappearing from the wild, by spotlighting lesser‑known animals and sparking conservation interest.

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Future Research Directions

The authors urge further investigation into how blockbuster franchises can be leveraged to raise the profiles of endangered species, potentially guiding public funding and protective legislation.

They also plan to extend the model to other extinct fauna, such as Pleistocene megafauna, to assess whether a similar "blockbuster effect" operates beyond dinosaurs.