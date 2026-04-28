Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Declares He is Cancer-Free After Battling Blood Cancer

Sam Neill, best known for his role in Jurassic Park, has revealed he is now cancer-free after a five-year battle with stage-three blood cancer. He details his experience with chemotherapy and the life-saving CAR T-cell therapy that led to his remission.

Beloved actor Sam Neill , renowned for his iconic role as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has bravely shared the details of his five-year battle with stage-three blood cancer .

In a recent interview with Australia’s 7 News, the 78-year-old actor revealed the harrowing experience of facing a situation where initial chemotherapy treatments ceased to be effective, bringing him dangerously close to death. Neill initially received a diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2022, while promoting Jurassic World Dominion, after noticing swollen glands. He underwent chemotherapy for approximately five years, which, while debilitating, successfully managed the cancer and kept him alive.

However, the treatment eventually stopped working, leaving him feeling lost and fearing the worst. He candidly described the period as 'not ideal,' acknowledging the very real possibility of succumbing to the disease. Fortunately, Neill’s story takes a remarkably positive turn thanks to a groundbreaking treatment known as CAR T-cell therapy. This innovative immunotherapy involves genetically modifying a patient’s own T-cells – a type of white blood cell crucial for the immune system – to specifically recognize and destroy cancer cells.

The National Cancer Institute explains that CAR T-cell therapy is primarily used for blood cancers, and is currently undergoing clinical trials for other types, including myeloma. A hematologist Professor explained to 7 News that the therapy essentially 'turbocharges' the T-cells, enabling them to identify and eliminate cancer cells that were previously invisible to the immune system. Following the CAR T-cell therapy, a recent scan revealed astonishing results: Neill is now cancer-free.

He expressed immense excitement and gratitude, describing the outcome as 'an extraordinary thing.

' This advanced treatment offered a lifeline when conventional methods failed, demonstrating the potential of cutting-edge medical advancements in combating cancer. Neill’s journey has been marked by a pragmatic acceptance of mortality, yet a strong desire to continue living and pursuing his passions. In a previous interview with Australian Story, he stated he wasn’t afraid of dying, but rather ‘annoyed’ by the prospect, as he still had ambitions and projects he wished to complete.

Now, with renewed health and vigor, Neill is eager to return to acting. He simply stated, 'It's time I did another movie,' signaling his commitment to continuing his illustrious career. His openness about his health struggles serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the importance of perseverance, hope, and the relentless pursuit of medical innovation. The actor’s story is a testament to the power of modern medicine and a beacon of hope for those battling similar challenges.

His experience also underscores the significance of early detection and access to advanced treatments in improving cancer outcomes. Neill’s return to the screen will undoubtedly be welcomed by fans worldwide, who have long admired his talent and resilience





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