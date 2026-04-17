Jurors in Tears Over Harrowing Video of Girl, 7, Asking Abductor if He Was a Kidnapper

A devastating video played in court showed seven-year-old Athena Strand asking her FedEx driver abductor if he was a kidnapper moments before he murdered her, causing jurors to break down in sobs and family members to flee the courtroom. Tanner Horner has confessed to capital murder and faces the death penalty.

In a Fort Worth courtroom, jurors were visibly distressed, with several breaking down in tears, after witnessing a deeply disturbing video compilation of seven-year-old Athena Strand's final moments. The footage, captured by a dash camera in FedEx driver Tanner Horner's vehicle, played on Thursday afternoon, revealing the child's escalating fear as she questioned her abductor. Athena was heard asking Horner, 34, "Are you a kidnapper?" multiple times.

The video also showed her innocently discussing her teacher and school, unaware of the horrifying fate that awaited her. The child's terror intensified when the truck came to an unexpected stop. The emotional impact of the evidence was profound, causing some jurors to sob uncontrollably and forcing Athena's family members to leave the courtroom due to the trauma. A previously displayed photograph had already shown Athena in close proximity to Horner in his truck on the day he abducted her from her home in Paradise, Texas. Horner had been delivering a Christmas gift of Barbies purchased by Athena's father and stepmother. He later confessed to capital murder just hours before his trial was scheduled to commence. The jury is now deliberating on the sentence, specifically whether Horner should face the death penalty. Prior to the showing of the graphic video, Judge George Gallagher issued a solemn warning to all present, advising anyone who felt they could not endure the content to leave the courtroom. Athena's parents, Jacob Strand and Maitlyn Gandy, had both testified earlier in the proceedings but chose not to be present during the playback of the distressing video. The full recording depicted Horner's arrival at Athena's residence. He initially walked past her house to make deliveries, and Athena followed him. He then opened the side door of his truck, placed the child inside, and shut the door. Audio within the vehicle revealed Horner whispering to Athena and moving her to the front of the van. It was at this point the child's fearful questions began. Horner instructed her to sit down and threatened her with harm if she screamed. As this segment unfolded, several of Athena's relatives exited the courtroom. Athena's stepmother had previously described her love for their rural property, where she enjoyed the freedom to "run wild and free." As the trial progressed, Athena inquired about their destination, and Horner again told her to be seated before covering the dash camera, rendering only audio perceptible. In the subsequent audio, Horner engaged in what appeared to be an attempt to calm the child, asking about her age, school, teacher, and the teacher's disposition. Athena answered his questions and mentioned having a sister. Horner then made an unsettling comment, telling her, "You're really pretty. You know that?" The truck's movement faltered, prompting Athena to ask, "Is this your house?" Horner replied, "No, I don't live around here," and when she asked about his residence, he said, "Far away." After another pause in motion, Athena questioned, "What are we doing?" Horner instructed her to "hang out for a minute." He then asked the child to remove her shirt, to which she responded with a refusal and a plea for her mother. The ensuing moments were filled with Athena's cries and screams, accompanied by sounds of banging, leading some jurors to weep. The audio recording ceased as the court adjourned for lunch. Horner, an independent contractor for FedEx, committed the murder on November 30, 2022. According to his confession, Horner told authorities that he strangled Athena after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery. He claimed that Athena was not seriously injured when he backed into her, but he panicked and placed her in his van, subsequently strangling her. He asserted that a dissociative alter ego, named Zero, was responsible for the killing. Horner stated, "I didn't do it, but he did, and that's what f***s with me... I'm wondering who the hell's been in my head this whole time.





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