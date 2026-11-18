New Jersey resident Jurvany Damas filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell and Yum! Brands, alleging she choked on rubber glove material inside a burrito. The suit seeks damages for injuries and medical costs.

Jurvany Damas has initiated legal proceedings against Taco Bell, alleging that she suffered serious injuries after choking on a foreign object while consuming a meal. The incident occurred on August 23, 2024, at the Taco Bell location situated at 2704 Route 22 East in Union Township, New Jersey. Damas purchased a Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito from the drive-through window and reported that the food contained rubber glove material, which became lodged in her throat.

Details of the Choking Incident

According to court documents obtained by Patch, Damas visited the specific Union Township franchise early in the day to order her meal. After taking an initial bite of the tortilla, she stated that she immediately felt something obstruct her airway, causing her to begin choking. She subsequently examined the remains of the burrito and claimed to have consumed rubber glove material that was found inside the food item. The lawsuit emphasizes that Damas had no prior knowledge of these items being inserted into the burrito and explicitly denied any possibility that she self-contaminated the food herself.

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Lawsuit Claims Against Taco Bell and Yum! Brands

The legal complaint names both the specific Taco Bell franchise owners operating in New Jersey and Yum! Brands, the parent corporation that owns the Taco Bell chain, as defendants. The filing alleges that the brand failed to ensure the food was safe for public consumption, violating standard safety expectations. Furthermore, the plaintiff contends that the company neglected to inspect food preparation areas and failed to maintain routine safety inspection procedures. The lawsuit asserts that the burrito was not reasonably fit, suitable, or safe for its intended purpose, and that it contained rubber glove material, a foreign object that is neither an ingredient nor a component of a burrito as ordinarily manufactured and sold by the defendants.

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Alleged Injuries and Damages Sought

Damas describes suffering painful, disabling, severe, and permanent bodily injuries as a direct result of the choking episode. The legal documentation indicates that these injuries led to significant medical expenses and a subsequent loss of income. Additionally, the plaintiff cites emotional distress as a consequence of the event. The lawsuit seeks comprehensive compensation for these damages, including interest, attorney fees, court costs, and any additional relief that the court deems appropriate to address the harm caused by the foreign object.

Context of Similar Food Safety Incidents

This legal action follows a pattern of food safety complaints involving the fast-food chain. The Daily Mail reported a separate incident in June 2025 where customer Valentina Colon filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell. Colon alleged that she bit into a metal screw hidden inside a burrito purchased at a location on Prospect Street in Passaic. That complaint noted the incident damaged her teeth, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding foreign objects in Taco Bell products. The Daily Mail has reached out to the Taco Bell franchise owners and Yum! Brands for comment regarding these allegations.