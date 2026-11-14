Jury Awards $7.8 Million to Family of Oregon Woman Lost to Missed Lung Cancer

A jury found Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center liable for $7.8 million after a radiologist failed to detect Wendi Lui's lung cancer for two years despite clear signs on scans.

An Oregon jury has awarded $7.8 million to the family of Wendi Lui, a 51-year-old pastry chef and graphic designer who died after a radiologist missed her rapidly growing lung cancer for two years. The verdict concludes an 11-day trial at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, where the family successfully argued that medical negligence directly cost Ms. Lui her life. Her husband, Gene Lui, fought tirelessly in court to hold the responsible parties accountable despite their initial attempts to settle the case privately.

Negligence Found in Radiology Scans

The jury ruled that Dr. Kari Thomas, a radiologist, was responsible for Ms. Lui's death after failing to flag a suspicious mass visible on annual screening scans. In 2018, a breast MRI showed a mass in one of Ms. Lui's lungs that was the size of a small blueberry. A year later, the mass had doubled in size, yet Dr. Thomas did not raise concerns or recommend further investigation at that critical time.

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It was not until 2020 that a radiologist flagged the mass, which had grown to approximately three centimeters, as suspicious. This delay in diagnosis allowed the cancer to spread significantly. An analysis conducted in 2020 led to a devastating diagnosis of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Surgeons removed the mass but discovered it had already spread to four of Ms. Lui's lymph nodes, drastically reducing her chances of survival from an original 85 to 90 percent.

Refusal to Settle Without Admission

Gene Lui, a physician himself, declined substantial settlement offers from the defendants, Legacy Health and Diagnostic Imaging NW, during the litigation process. The healthcare providers offered settlements with stipulations that they would not admit fault and that Ms. Lui's family would remain silent about the case. His attorney, Rachel O'Neal, stated that Gene did not accept the money because he refused to be silenced or sweep the medical errors under the rug.

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Mr. Lui acknowledged the difficulty of filing the lawsuit in 2024 and proceeding with suing a fellow physician. However, he maintained that doctors repeatedly failed to act on the visible evidence in his wife's scans. A lawyer for Diagnostic Imaging NW claimed that Dr. Thomas acted competently, arguing that she was not at fault for the missed diagnosis. The jury ultimately rejected this defense, determining that earlier detection could have saved Ms. Lui's life.

Impact on Family and Future Health

The missed diagnosis transformed Ms. Lui's health trajectory from a robust, non-smoker to a patient battling advanced disease. She was previously a healthy individual and an open water swimmer who participated in the Portland Bridge Swim, a 11-mile race that must be completed in five hours. The CDC notes that non-smokers still account for 10 to 20 percent of lung cancer cases in the US, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the disease even in healthy populations.

Over a three-year battle, Ms. Lui underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments. According to her husband, the disease eventually progressed to a point where she could no longer walk, use her arms, or see. She ultimately decided to end her fight through physician-assisted death, which is legal under Oregon's Death with Dignity Act. The verdict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of early detection and thorough radiological review in preventing such tragic outcomes.