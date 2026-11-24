A Brisbane jury has begun deliberations in the trial of former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, accused of the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024. The verdict process started on Wednesday following a ten-week hearing.

Deliberations have officially commenced in the high-profile double murder trial of former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, following a comprehensive ten-week hearing at the Brisbane Supreme Court. The former police officer stands accused of killing Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in the Brisbane suburb of Paddington on February 19, 2024, charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. The selection of the final decision-making panel concluded late in the evening on Wednesday as the court moved to the critical phase of determining the fate of the accused.

Jury Selection and Voting Process

Fifteen jurors were initially empanelled at the commencement of the trial in September to ensure the proceedings could continue smoothly should any member become ill or require discharge. After enduring the entirety of the ten-week trial, the court determined that only twelve jurors were strictly necessary to reach a binding verdict. A formal ballot process was conducted to eliminate three members from the group, leaving twelve individuals to assess the evidence and deliver a final decision.

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Justice Natalie Adams oversaw the transition from the selection phase to deliberations, thanking the three discharged jurors for their dedicated service. She acknowledged the disappointment of their removal but emphasized the high standard of duty they performed throughout the lengthy hearing. The court confirmed that the remaining twelve jurors would now begin their private deliberations to reach a verdict on the serious charges against Lamarre-Condon.

Charges and Trial Details

Beau Lamarre-Condon faces two counts of domestic violence-related murder concerning the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, which occurred on February 19, 2024, in Paddington. In addition to the homicide charges, the former senior constable has pleaded not guilty to one count of break and enter. This additional charge relates to a separate incident in August 2023, where he allegedly entered the home of Jesse Baird and stole a mobile phone and a wallet.

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The trial proceedings lasted for ten weeks, during which the full panel of fifteen jurors observed the evidence presented against the former police officer. The complexity of the case and the serious nature of the alleged crimes necessitated a full complement of jurors to ensure a robust and fair assessment of the facts. The jury is now tasked with determining whether the prosecution has proven these charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Verdict Timeline and Court Procedures

The court has established a strict timeline for the jury to complete their deliberations. Justice Adams has instructed the jurors to submit their verdict by 4.30 pm on Wednesday. If the twelve jurors are unable to reach a consensus within this timeframe, the court will adjourn for the evening. The deliberations will then resume on Thursday, allowing the jurors additional time to discuss the case and attempt to find a unanimous decision.

The outcome of this trial carries significant weight, particularly given the defendant's background as a senior constable in the Queensland police force. The proceedings have drawn considerable public attention, with the community waiting to see if the jury finds Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of the double murder charges and the associated break and enter incident. The verdict will determine the legal consequences for the accused and provide a resolution to the families of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.