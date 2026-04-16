Jury Finds Live Nation/Ticketmaster Liable for Harmful Monopoly in Venue Ticketing

A federal jury has ruled that Live Nation and Ticketmaster operated as a harmful monopoly over large venues, a decision lauded by consumer advocates and attorneys. The verdict follows a high-profile case that gained momentum after Taylor Swift's public criticism of Ticketmaster's botched Eras Tour ticket sales.

A federal jury in New York City has found Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster liable for operating as a harmful monopoly concerning large venues. This landmark decision comes four years after pop superstar Taylor Swift publicly criticized the ticketing giant for its disastrous handling of sales for her immensely popular Eras Tour. The jury deliberated for four days before announcing their verdict on Wednesday.

The widespread frustration with Ticketmaster's practices reached a fever pitch in 2022, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. Subsequently, in 2024, the Department of Justice, under President Joe Biden's administration, initiated a lawsuit against Live Nation, with numerous states joining the action. It's noteworthy that during the Trump administration, the DOJ had reached a settlement with the ticketing conglomerate for $281 million in March. However, this agreement was met with significant opposition from over 30 states, who opted to pursue their civil case to trial. Jeffrey Kessler, an antitrust attorney representing the suing states, hailed the verdict as a significant victory for antitrust law, stating, "It's a great day for antitrust law." He emphasized the need to hold Live Nation accountable for its actions, describing the company as a "monopolistic bully" that has unfairly inflated ticket prices for consumers. While the next phase of litigation, a remedies trial, will determine the specific damages, Kessler expressed optimism for consumers, declaring, "It's a great day for consumers. This case is a tribute to the 34 states and the District of Columbia, who carried this case forward." California Attorney General Rob Bonta echoed this sentiment, praising the verdict as a "historic and resounding victory for artists, fans and the venues that support them." Bonta specifically highlighted that the verdict demonstrates what states can achieve in protecting residents from powerful corporations that exploit their market dominance to raise prices illegally, particularly in light of what he characterized as dwindling antitrust enforcement during the Trump administration. The acting assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department, Omeed Assefi, also lauded the outcome as a "fantastic outcome for the American people." Assefi clarified that while the DOJ and some states settled their case for immediate relief, the remaining states have secured a liability finding and will now proceed to the remedies phase of the trial, suggesting a win-win scenario for all parties except Live Nation. Evidence presented in court documents, as reported by Bloomberg, included damning internal communications from 2022 between two Live Nation regional directors, Ben Baker and Jeff Weinhold. These messages revealed a callous disregard for consumers, with the directors bragging about inflating ancillary fees. In one exchange, they discussed charging concertgoers an exorbitant $250 for VIP parking. Baker callously remarked, "These people are so stupid, I almost feel bad taking advantage of them." Another instance saw Baker boast about charging $50 for parking on grass and $60 for closer grass spots, adding, "Robbing them blind baby, that's how we do it." In response to the verdict, Live Nation issued a statement asserting that the jury's decision is not final and that pending motions could impact the liability and damages rulings. The company indicated its intention to renew its motion for judgment as a matter of law, which the Court had deferred until after the jury's verdict. Live Nation also pointed out that the Court had previously acknowledged serious issues raised by this motion, as well as significant concerns regarding the damages expert's analysis, on which the jury's award was based. The jury ultimately concluded that Live Nation had indeed overcharged consumers at major venues, with the estimated overcharge amounting to $1. The jury's findings underscore the extensive power wielded by Live Nation and Ticketmaster within the live entertainment industry and the significant impact their practices have had on both fans and artists. This verdict represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition and protect consumers from monopolistic practices in the ticketing and live event sector. The legal battle has shed light on the internal workings of a dominant player in the market and has provided a strong legal precedent for future challenges against such consolidated power





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