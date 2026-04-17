Jury Reduced to Tears by Heartbreaking Video of Athena Strand's Final Moments

Jurors were visibly distressed and wept as they witnessed graphic dash camera footage of seven-year-old Athena Strand questioning her abductor, FedEx driver Tanner Horner, moments before he murdered her. Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder, and the jury is now deciding his sentence.

Jurors were overcome with emotion, with several breaking down in tears, as they viewed a disturbing video capturing the final moments of seven-year-old Athena Strand . The harrowing footage, taken from a dash camera inside a FedEx van, revealed the child questioning her abductor, Tanner Horner , 34, about his intentions just before he murdered her.

In the video played in a Fort Worth courtroom, Athena can be heard asking Horner, "Are you a kidnapper?" She also spoke about her teacher and her school, oblivious to the horrific fate that awaited her. The child's distress escalated as the truck stopped, with the video evidence leaving many jurors visibly shaken and some family members so traumatized they had to leave the courtroom. This follows the display of a deeply unsettling photograph from the previous week, showing Athena near Horner in the truck as he transported her to her death. Horner had abducted the young girl from her home in Paradise, Texas, on November 30, 2022, while delivering a Christmas present of Barbies purchased by her father and stepmother. Horner had previously confessed to capital murder just hours before his trial was scheduled to commence, leaving the jury to determine whether he should face the death penalty. Judge George Gallagher had issued a stark warning before the video's presentation, advising anyone who felt they could not bear to watch or listen to the graphic content to leave the courtroom. Athena's parents, Jacob Strand and Maitlyn Gandy, both testified earlier in the trial but were absent from the courtroom during the playback of the video. The complete recording detailed Horner's arrival at Athena's residence. After delivering parcels and as Athena walked nearby, Horner opened his truck, lifted the child inside, and then closed the door. The audio captured Horner whispering and moving Athena from the rear to the front of the vehicle. The terrified child then repeatedly asked, "Are you a kidnapper?" Horner instructed her to sit down and threatened her if she screamed. As this sequence unfolded in court, several of Athena's relatives departed the room. Athena's stepmother had previously described how the child cherished their rural property, where she could "run wild and free." Horner's confession of capital murder occurred shortly before the trial's commencement, placing the responsibility of deciding his sentence on the jury. Athena inquired about their destination, and Horner told her to sit down before obscuring the camera, limiting the playback to audio only. Horner engaged in a semblance of conversation with Athena, asking her age, her school, her teacher's name, and whether her teacher was kind. She responded and mentioned having a sister. Horner then commented, "You're really pretty. You know that?" The truck audibly stopped, prompting Athena to ask, "Is this your house?" Horner replied, "No, I don't live around here." When asked about his residence, he stated, "Far away." After a brief pause, the truck appeared to move forward and then brake again, leading Athena to ask, "What are we doing?" Horner instructed her to "hang out for a minute." Subsequently, Horner requested Athena remove her shirt, to which she responded with a refusal and a plea to see her mother. The ensuing moments were deeply distressing, with the child's cries and screams audible, accompanied by sounds of impact. The audio recording concluded as some jurors began to sob, and the court recessed for lunch. Horner, an independent contractor for FedEx, committed the murder on November 30, 2022. The dash camera footage had captured Athena's conversation with Horner about her school in the back of his FedEx van on the day of her murder. Horner's abrupt guilty plea to capital murder occurred last week. According to an arrest warrant, Horner told authorities he strangled Athena after accidentally striking her with his van during a delivery. He claimed Athena was not seriously injured from the initial impact when he was backing up, but he panicked and placed her in his van. He then proceeded to strangle her to death inside his truck. The microphone within the vehicle recorded her final, agonizing moments after he had covered the internal camera. Horner confessed to police that he attempted to calm Athena, but when his efforts failed, a supposed alter ego he referred to as Zero "kind of took over." Horner recounted, "He told her, 'Just get in the back of the van, we're going to go to the hospital.'" Horner attributed Athena's death to Zero, stating, "I didn't do it, but he did, and that's what f***s with me... I'm wondering who the hell's been in my head this whole time.





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Athena Strand Tanner Horner Fedex Driver Capital Murder Courtroom Testimony

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