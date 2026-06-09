Jury Service in the UK: Roles, Eligibility and Exemption Rules

An overview of how juries function in criminal and civil trials, the criteria for selection from the electoral register, disqualifications, and the process for applying for exemptions.

The function of a jury is to deliver a verdict after carefully listening to the evidence presented in court and applying the legal directions issued by the presiding judge.

In criminal proceedings the panel consists of fifteen members, while civil cases are decided by a twelve‑person jury. Potential jurors are drawn at random from the electoral roll, which means that any person who appears on the register of parliamentary or local government electors may be summoned.

Once called, a juror can be assigned to either a criminal trial - which may be heard in the sheriff court or the High Court - or to a civil dispute that is scheduled to be heard in a civil court. Eligibility for jury service is governed by a set of strict criteria.

A person must be registered as an elector and must have resided in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man for at least five years since reaching the age of thirteen. Those who have previously received a custodial sentence of life imprisonment, or a term exceeding forty‑eight months, are disqualified, as are individuals who have been detained under His Majesty's pleasure, under a decision of the Secretary of State, or under the authority of the Governor of Northern Ireland.

These disqualifications aim to ensure that jurors can act impartially and without undue influence from personal experiences of serious criminal punishment. The summons system also recognises that not every invitation to appear in court can be honoured. If a juror receives a letter demanding attendance, they may apply for an exemption or deferral if genuine hardship or compelling circumstances exist.

However, the exemption process is deliberately rigorous{; }applications are assessed against clearly defined grounds such as severe health issues, essential caregiving responsibilities, or unavoidable professional commitments. Those who fail to attend without a valid exemption may face penalties, ranging from fines to contempt of court proceedings. The overall framework seeks to balance the civic duty of jury service with respect for individual circumstances, preserving the integrity of the judicial process while safeguarding the rights of potential jurors





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Jury Duty Eligibility Criteria Criminal Trial Civil Trial Exemption Process

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