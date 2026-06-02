Jury urged to convict two teenagers of murdering 16-year-old boy on Irvine Beach

A jury has been urged to convict two teenagers of murdering a 16-year-old boy on Irvine Beach last year. The two accused, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jay Stewart, are accused of killing Kayden Moy on 17 May 2025. The prosecution has presented evidence that the group had travelled to the beach seeking retribution for a previous incident involving Moy, who was in a different gang to the one Stewart, Turley and the teenager belonged to.

A jury has been urged to convict two teenagers of murdering a 16-year-old boy on Irvine Beach last year. A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons and Jay Stewart, 18, are accused of killing Kayden Moy on 17 May 2025.

Cole Turley, 18,Prosecutor Liam Ewing KC said the trio did what they came to do after Moy was stabbed to death. He added the group had travelled to the beach seeking retribution for a previous incident involving Moy, who was in a different gang to the one Stewart, Turley and the teenager belonged to.

The charge says Stewart and the 15-year-old, while acting with Turley, pursued Moy and caused him to fall to the ground before they repeatedly stabbed him to the body. The prosecution had earlier withdrawn all charges other than the murder allegation against the duo. The trial previously heard Turley, Stewart and the 15-year-old were part of the Murray Boys gang of East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire.

Ewing stated that Stewart had previously threatened Moy with violence on social media, prior to the attack. The advocate depute said Stewart and the 15-year-old travelled together to the beach with Turley, having heard a 17-year-old associate had been in a fight with a member of Moy's group earlier that day.

Ewing added The rocks don't appear to have struck anyone it was an exercise to flush out the Himshie group to invoke a reaction and it did so Amid the confrontation between the two groups Stewart was stated to be jumping back and forward and was ready for a fight He was also said to have looked at Moy aggressively after the stabbing by Turley and said he deserved it. The advocate depute said the accused were seen shaking hands with Turley and embracing him It was stated the three teenagers took a taxi from Irvine back to East Kilbride before entering the home of 19-year-old Fraser Wallace who was friendly with Turley.

The advocate depute said that on receiving information Moy was still alive at the time the group started singing a song about him with lyrics including Kayden bop as Stewart and the 15-year-old touched their stomach and legThey went to engage in a violent confrontation Ewing also touched on Wallace's evidence that he was told by the 15-year-old that he passed the lock back knife murder weapon to Turley before the stabbing Jurors previously heard that no identifiable trace of the 15-year-old's DNA had been found on the knife when analysedThe two boys and Cole Turley went for the purposes of retaliation or retribution for that incidentThe advocate depute stated that the duo on trial had acted in concert with Turley in committing the murder saying there was credible and reliable evidence to show this He added The evidence establishes that there was a common criminal purpose and there was scope in the use of violence to cause serious injury and with that carried an obvious risk to life Donald Findlay KC defending Stewart and Ian Duguid KC defending the 15-year-old will give their speeches to the jury tomorrow





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