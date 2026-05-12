Justice Delayed May Be Justice Denied

The second week of the trial where Watkins and one of his accused killers stand accused of murdering the singer.

Undated handout photo issued by South Wales Police of Ian Watkins who has pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

The second week of the trial where two men stand accused of murdering disgraced Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is underway. The singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized. Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins' depraved behaviour. A prison officer took to the witness stand and said he was responsible for unlocking the cells that morning.

He said: 'I don't remember the time but I remember seeing something. I remember stood looking down the landing. I kind of had a bit of a view down the landing but not much of one. I saw Mr Watkins come out of his cell wearing a white T-shirt and I remember seeing blood down the front of his shirt.

The trial is due to get underway again at 10.30am. Updates will be available in the live blog below





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