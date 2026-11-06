Justice Department Officials Resign Amid Democratic Control

Three senior DOJ figures quit as Democrats take Congress. Todd Blanche accepts resignations from John Eisenberg and Jason Reding Quiñones.

Three senior officials at the United States Department of Justice resigned on Friday, escalating a wave of departures from the agency following the recent midterm elections. Attorney General Todd Blanche formally accepted the resignations of John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for the National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, the lead federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Florida. These resignations occur just one day after Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the Civil Rights Division, also stepped down from his position.

New Congressional Leadership Shifts Power

The departures come immediately after Democrats overwhelmingly captured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday. With this new legislative majority, Democratic leaders have promised to conduct aggressive investigations into the policies and actions of the Trump administration. The Justice Department is expected to be a primary target for these oversight efforts, given the controversial nature of its operations under the current administration. The resignations signal a significant transition in the agency's leadership as political power shifts hands in Washington.

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Eisenberg Oversaw National Security Prosecutions

John Eisenberg served as a legal adviser on the National Security Council during Donald Trump's first term before being appointed to head the National Security Division last February. In this role, Eisenberg was responsible for overseeing the prosecution of cases involving cybercrime, terrorism, and espionage, as well as surveillance-related legal matters. He played a key role in the prosecution of John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty in June to a single felony count of retaining national defense information. Blanche credited Eisenberg with strengthening national security and bolstering the nation's ability to address both foreign and domestic threats during his tenure.

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Quiñones Led Complex Federal Conspiracy Probe

Jason Reding Quiñones was recently tasked with overseeing a sprawling investigation in Miami aimed at probing former CIA Director John Brennan and other federal officials. This probe sought to examine the actions of Trump's campaign and White House team during the 2016 presidential election and his first term. Blanche stated in a Friday statement that the department is grateful for Quiñones' leadership in combating violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime. However, the special counsel investigation appears to have faltered in recent months due to a wave of high-profile investigations and a lack of sufficient evidence to bring cases against the individuals in question.

Blanche's Appointment Linked to Failed Probe

The pressure on the Justice Department's leadership intensified after Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi in April. That dismissal was partly due to Bondi's failure to move more forcefully to advance the so-called grand conspiracy probe. Consequently, Trump installed Todd Blanche in that role to push the investigation forward. The resignations of Eisenberg and Quiñones now add to the growing list of prosecutors who have stepped down in the days following the GOP wipeout, highlighting the internal tensions and operational challenges facing the department as it faces intense scrutiny from the new Democratic majority.