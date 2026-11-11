Justice Secretary Admits Early Release Tagging Failures Amid Safety Concerns

Alex Norris admits electronic tagging delays for early released prisoners. Baroness Buscombe warns of public safety risks as Labour's scheme frees thousands.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris has publicly acknowledged that the current system for fitting electronic tags to prisoners released under Labour's controversial early release scheme is performing below acceptable standards. Speaking before the Lords' justice committee, Mr. Norris admitted that the number of offenders having their monitoring devices fitted before leaving prison gates is not at the level required to ensure public safety.

Tagging Delays Expose Public To Risk

The admission comes amid growing alarm from peers who warn that hundreds of convicts are effectively disappearing into the ether without proper monitoring or notification to victims. Baroness Buscombe, a qualified barrister and Tory peer, highlighted that significant delays in tag installation leave dangerous individuals unsupervised during critical periods after release. She cited a recent report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation which found that almost half of all electronic tags used to track offender movements are not fitted on time. This systemic failure puts victims across England and Wales at direct risk while authorities attempt to manage the logistical challenges of mass releases.

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Baroness Buscombe Questions Pilot Scheme Logic

Baroness Buscombe strongly criticized the government's reliance on a pilot scheme designed to fit all tags before prisoners exit custody. She argued it is extraordinary that such a precautionary measure remains experimental while offenders walk free days or even weeks without supervision. Her concerns were underscored by specific incidents involving high-risk individuals. Jake Sharp, aged nineteen, was seen making aggressive gestures upon release from HMP Holme House after serving time for domestic violence offences. Similarly, drug dealer Isa Salim, also nineteen, celebrated his freedom while carrying a teddy bear made behind bars for his mother. These cases illustrate the tangible dangers posed when monitoring protocols fail to keep pace with release schedules.

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Government Defends Performance Improvements

In response to the criticism, Justice Secretary Alex Norris conceded that tagging orders are only effective if physically applied to the offender's leg. He stated that performance metrics in this area are increasing but remain insufficient. Mr. Norris emphasized that the government intends to significantly expand pre-release tagging efforts to align with best practices. He acknowledged that tagging everyone released on licence before they leave prison is much better for security, though he did not provide a specific timeline for achieving full compliance. The Justice Secretary's testimony reflects the tension between Labour's goal to tackle prison overcrowding and the operational realities of community monitoring.

Scheme Scale And Upcoming Release Dates

The controversy surrounds the scale of Labour's initiative to reduce prison population pressures through early releases. Approximately six hundred and fifty prisoners were released yesterday in the third wave of this programme. These offenders had served as little as one-third of their sentences and included individuals convicted of affray, burglary, domestic abuse, and stalking. In two previous waves last month, Labour freed one thousand three hundred and fifty prisoners. The total target involves releasing approximately four thousand five hundred criminals. The final tranche, comprising the most serious offenders jailed for more than twelve years, is scheduled for release on June eighth next year. This structured approach aims to balance capacity management with controlled risk assessment.