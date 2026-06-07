Justice Secretary considers knife amnesty following convictions of four teenagers

Justice Secretary Neil Gray has said he would consider running a knife amnesty following the convictions of four teenagers in two fatal stabbing cases. The SNP minister described the murders of Kayden Moy, 16, and John McNab, 22, in Irvine and Edinburgh last year as shocking amid concerns over rising levels of knife possession among youths in Scotland.

Justice Secretary Neil Gray has said he would consider running a knife amnesty following the convictions of four teenagers in two fatal stabbing cases. The SNP minister described the murders of Kayden Moy , 16, and John McNab, 22, in Irvine and Edinburgh last year as shocking amid concerns over rising levels of knife possession among youths in Scotland.

People handed over more than 12,500 blades to police without facing criminal charges - they included machetes, swords, meat cleavers, bayonets and axes. Gray said conversations with police on tackling knife crime were ongoing, but added the Scottish government was committed to taking a preventative approach. Figures from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) showed a 15% increase in knife possession among 11 to 15-year-olds between 2019/20 and 2024/25.

The teenager who pleaded guilty to the unprovoked murder of McNab also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a 16-year-old on the city's Portobello Beach months earlier. He did not rule out re-running the bin a knife campaign put in place 20 years ago, which saw those in possession of weapons given the opportunity to hand them over to police.

However, he said the government's focus remained on ensuring young people never picked up a knife in the first place. Gray said of course we would consider the likes of knife amnesties if that is something the police and other partners feel is helpful. We must do all we can to prevent young people picking up a knife in the first place and involving themselves in gangs and ensure there is diversionary activity, that is where our investments are targeted.

A previous amnesty named Operation Blade, run in the former Strathclyde policing area in 1993, saw about 4,500 weapons voluntarily given up. His mother, Lisa Petrie, has called for tougher bail restrictions for those accused of inflicting serious injuries with knives. The SNP made Petrie's campaign to increase public availability of bleed kits a manifesto pledge leading up to the Holyrood election.

Gray said bail conditions were under constant review but added it was ultimately up to individual courts to implement them. Work will continue to ensure there is clear deterrents in terms of the punishments meted out by the law, he said. We continue to keep under review the tests for bail conditions and the guidance that is available is under constant review to ensure that is got right.

We've set forward guidance that when bail conditions are considered, public safety and the safety of the victim in the original incident are considered and are central to the consideration. Former gang member Kevin Martin, who now works with a youth organisation in Glasgow, said those carrying knives were doing so out of fear and peer pressure.

The Scottish Violence Reduction Unit was initially set up to tackle a huge wave of knife crime which saw Glasgow become Europe's murder capital in the early-to-mid-2000s. He told The Sunday Show funding shortages risked undoing the unit's previous work. Post-Covid, funding streams have been so much more limited, which is having a knock-on effect, so we are being reactive to crimes, rather than pro-active, he said. We need to break the cycle.

We need to go back to the old tradition with youth work, where we go into schools and meet them where they are at, give them education. He added: We lost two years with the community organisations shutting down during Covid. I think we are seeing the product of that now





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Knife Amnesty Justice Secretary Neil Gray Kayden Moy John Mcnab Scottish Violence Reduction Unit SVRU Knife Possession Youths In Scotland

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