Justin Berfield Returns to Acting in 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival After Two Decades

Actor Justin Berfield, known for his role as Reese in the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, returns to acting after a 20-year break in the show's revival. The four-part series reunites the original cast and explores the lives of the characters years later, now available on Hulu.

Justin Berfield , the actor known for his role as Reese in the beloved 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, has returned to acting after a two-decade hiatus. The revival, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, is a four-part limited series that brings back the original cast, including Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Frankie Muniz, and Christopher Masterson.

Berfield, now 40, reflected on his decision to step away from the spotlight and his experience returning to the show in an interview with Us Weekly. His journey away from acting began with a desire for change after a childhood spent constantly working. He started acting at the age of five and quickly found success, eventually landing the role of Reese on Malcolm in the Middle, a show that ran for seven years. This constant work led Berfield to seek new experiences, leading him to try his hand at producing, and explore other avenues, including travel, before ultimately embracing fatherhood. His time away from acting saw him focusing on other projects such as The Country Bears, Romance and Cigarettes, Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive and Sons of Tucson, and dedicating himself to his family, spending years as a stay-at-home dad to his two children. This break provided a new perspective on life and a desire to return to his roots. The limited series has premiered on Friday and is available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.\Berfield's return was not anticipated after such a long break. He married Liza Almeida and welcomed two children, a daughter born in 2020 and a second child a few years later. The actor has primarily kept his children out of the public eye, though he has shared glimpses of them on Instagram. His eldest daughter had the opportunity to witness him working on set, a special experience that made the return even more meaningful. While some might expect jitters after such a long absence, Berfield found the experience relatively low-pressure. He emphasized his lack of pressure, as he didn't feel the need to prove anything. He approached the project with the goal of creating something enjoyable for the audience and savouring the moment for himself. Working with the original cast, crew, and Linwood Boomer, the creator of the original series, made the process smooth and enjoyable. The familiar environment and the collaborative spirit of the team helped him ease back into the role and enjoy the experience. The show promises to retain the humor and heart that made the original series a success, revisiting the lives of the family from Malcolm in the Middle. The series centers around the dysfunctional middle-class family as seen through the eyes of the eldest son, Malcolm, played by Frankie Muniz. The premiere of the revival was held at Hulu on Tuesday.\The revival of Malcolm in the Middle offered Berfield a unique opportunity to reconnect with old friends and create something new. The actor expressed excitement about returning to his role and stepping back into the world of acting. Berfield shared his thoughts on Instagram as production wrapped last May, reflecting on the joy of reuniting with the cast and crew and meeting new people. He described the experience as amazing and expressed gratitude for the chance to revisit the characters after two decades. He anticipated the show would be funny and familiar, given the involvement of the original creative team. While filming, the actor was joined by his wife Liza Almeida and their two daughters at the New York premiere. The revival presents an opportunity for fans to reconnect with the beloved characters and see where life has taken them. The series promises to deliver the same humor, heart, and relatable family dynamics that made the original show so popular. He added, after wrapping production on the series, that he would be happily returning to the routines of family life, including carpools and diaper changes, showcasing the balance he has found between his professional and personal life





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