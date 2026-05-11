Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Mother's Day in Malibu, With Controversial Mother's Day Post from Last Year

Justin Bieber, 32, and his wife Hailey, 29, were seen celebrating Mother's Day with a dinner at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles. Hailey shared sweet snapshots of their son Jack on Instagram, while Justin opted for a casual look.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey celebrated Mother's Day with a dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, with Justin opting for a casual look and Hailey showing off her physique in a tan top and black leggings.

Hailey commemorated her second year as a mom with pictures of herself holding Jack and a sweet tribute to him on Instagram. She also re-shared a post from her brand Rhode that featured her and Jack. Last year, Justin sparked outrage over a note declaring Mother's Day 'sucks', but other users believed it could have been directed at his own mother





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Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Mother's Day Nobu Malibu Celebration Instagram Stories Dad's Controversial Post Son Jack Brand Rhode Mom's Love Best Photo Mismatched Socks

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