Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Spotted Amid Reports They Played Matchmaker for Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, amid reports that they played matchmaker for their friend Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame Jacob Elordi. The 32-year-old singer and his 29-year-old wife were photographed walking into Escuela Taqueria in Los Angeles on Friday, looking casual in white graphic T-shirts and green basketball shorts.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, amid reports that they played matchmaker to their friend Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame Jacob Elordi .

The 32-year-old singer and his 29-year-old wife were photographed walking into Escuela Taqueria in Los Angeles on Friday, looking casual in white graphic T-shirts and green basketball shorts. Sources claimed to PageSix that the Biebers were among those who encouraged Jenner and Elordi to get together. The rumored new couple have been romantically linked since they were spotted making out at Bieber's Coachella afterparty in mid-April.

They were later spotted on a double date with Jenner's younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet earlier in May. During the recent Memorial Day weekend, Jenner and Elordi met up with Hailey and Justin at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara, as per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

An insider told PageSix that Jenner wanted to keep her relationship with Elordi private, as she knows the more public the relationship, the more complicated it becomes. She's trying to have a real relationship versus something that is a public spectacle. Another source claimed that Jenner couldn't resist Elordi when they met up at Coachella last month and that she was 'super chill, super to herself and laid back.

' Sources also claimed that the Biebers encouraged Jenner and Elordi to get together; Jenner and Bieber seen in March. The rumored new couple have been romantically linked since they were spotted making out at Bieber's Coachella afterparty in mid-April. Since then they've been seen with Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner as well as on a double date with the Biebers. Insiders said Jenner was 'charmed' by Elordi at Justin's post-festival bash last month; seen in February.

The source also said Jenner was 'super chill, super to herself and laid back' at the soirée; seen on May 4. Because Elordi also began his career working as a model in his teen years, he and Jenner have a lot in common.

'When Kendall first started modeling, everyone was like 'nepo baby,' but she put in the work. She put in the effort and impressed everyone around her.

' Elordi is 'a hard-working guy and seems grounded for who he is,' the source shared. Jenner is said to be 'attracted to people like that' after dating the likes of Bad Bunny, Devin Booker and Harry Styles





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