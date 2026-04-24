Justin Bieber Enjoys Relaxing Fishing Trip with Son Jack Blues After Coachella Success

Following his lucrative Coachella performances, Justin Bieber spent quality time with his son Jack Blues on a peaceful fishing trip. The singer shared heartwarming photos of their outing, showcasing a relaxed and intimate moment. Hailey Bieber was simultaneously dazzling at the Time 100 Gala in New York.

Justin Bieber recently enjoyed some peaceful downtime with his son, Jack Blues , following his successful performances at the Coachella music festival. The 32-year-old singer shared heartwarming photos on Instagram depicting a fishing trip with his 20-month-old son, showcasing a relaxed and intimate moment.

Bieber, dressed casually in a navy sweatshirt and skateboard shorts, held Jack securely in his arms while attempting to fish from a dock on a serene lake. The little one, mirroring his father’s style, was comfortably clad in a light blue hoodie and pants set, both father and son intently focused on the water, anticipating a bite. This quiet family time followed Bieber’s highly anticipated return to the stage, marking his first live performances in two years.

Bieber’s Coachella sets were reportedly incredibly lucrative, earning him a substantial $10 million for headlining both weekends of the festival. During his performances, he blended new material from his recent album, 'Swag,' with nostalgic renditions of his early hits like 'Baby,' 'Never Say Never,' and 'Favorite Girl.

' While some fans appreciated the throwback moments, others expressed mixed reactions, finding the use of YouTube videos somewhat unconventional. However, Bieber made sure to dedicate heartfelt shoutouts to his wife, Hailey Bieber, and son, Jack Blues, during his performance of 'Everything Hallelujah,' eliciting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. Hailey, who was present at the festival, responded with a loving gesture, blowing a kiss to her husband on stage.

She later expressed her immense pride and gratitude for the 'special weekend' spent with Justin and Jack, sharing her sentiments on Instagram. While Justin was bonding with his son, Hailey was making waves at the Time 100 Gala in New York City, stunning in a racy silver lace gown.

The couple’s busy schedules didn’t prevent them from prioritizing family time, as Hailey also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of their time together at Coachella, including photos of her and Jack watching Justin’s soundcheck. The release of Bieber’s album 'Swag' last summer was a significant moment in his career, marking his first solo record in over four years. Sources close to the couple revealed that Hailey played a crucial role in encouraging Justin to embrace his artistic vision and trust his instincts.

She actively supported his creative process, helping him select collaborators and develop a more stripped-down musical style. Hailey’s influence extended to encouraging Justin to take ownership of his artistic direction, ultimately contributing to the success and authenticity of his latest work. This period highlights a strong partnership between the two, both personally and professionally, as they navigate their careers and family life





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