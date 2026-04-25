Justin Bieber Enjoys Relaxing Fishing Trip with Son Jack Blues After Coachella Success

Following his lucrative Coachella performances, Justin Bieber spent quality time with his son Jack Blues on a peaceful fishing trip. Hailey Bieber attended the Time 100 Gala while Justin focused on family time, showcasing their balanced lifestyle and strong partnership.

Justin Bieber recently enjoyed some peaceful downtime with his son, Jack Blues , following his successful performances at the Coachella music festival. The 32-year-old singer shared heartwarming photos on Instagram depicting a fishing trip with his 20-month-old son, showcasing a relaxed and intimate moment.

Bieber, dressed casually in a navy sweatshirt and skateboard shorts, held Jack securely in his arms while attempting to fish from a dock on a serene lake. The little one, mirroring his father’s style, was comfortably dressed in a light blue hoodie and pants set, both father and son intently focused on the water, anticipating a bite. This quiet family time followed Bieber’s highly lucrative two-weekend engagement at Coachella, where he reportedly earned $10 million.

While his wife, Hailey Bieber, was attending the prestigious Time 100 Gala in New York City, looking radiant in a silver lace gown, Justin prioritized quality time with his son. His Coachella sets were a mix of new material from his recent album, Swag, and nostalgic performances of his early hits like Baby, Never Say Never, and Favorite Girl. The latter choice sparked some debate among fans, with some appreciating the throwback while others found it less engaging.

During one performance, Bieber dedicated his song Everything Hallelujah to Hailey, prompting a loving response from her in the audience, and also gave a shout-out to Jack Blues. Hailey, visibly proud, expressed her gratitude for the special weekend on Instagram, acknowledging the immense effort it took to reach this point in his career. She shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of their time together, including Jack watching his father during soundcheck.

Bieber’s return to the stage at Coachella marked his first live performance in two years, and Hailey played a significant role in his artistic resurgence. She was a constant source of support during the creation of his album Swag, encouraging him to embrace his artistic vision and trust his instincts. Sources close to the couple revealed that Hailey helped Bieber take ownership of his creative process, allowing him to choose his collaborators and develop a more stripped-down musical style.

Her influence extended beyond the studio, as she encouraged him to ‘run his own show’ and make decisions that aligned with his artistic goals. The couple’s strong partnership and dedication to family life were evident throughout the Coachella weekend and the subsequent downtime, demonstrating a balance between professional success and personal fulfillment. The images of Bieber and Jack fishing represent a tender moment of connection, a welcome respite from the demands of fame and a celebration of fatherhood





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