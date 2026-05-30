Justin Bieber Holds Bodyguard's Hand on Bagel Run, Signaling Changed Mood

Justin Bieber was seen holding his bodyguard's hand during a bagel run in West Hollywood, a contrast to a previous incident where he scolded a guard for touching him. The pop star appeared relaxed and in good spirits, while his wife Hailey Bieber was announced as the new digital brand ambassador for Calzedonia swimwear.

Justin Bieber was spotted holding his bodyguard's hand during a casual bagel run in West Hollywood this week, a gesture that seemed to signal a shift in his mood compared to previous interactions with his security team.

The 32-year-old pop star, known for hits like Still Yours, stepped out in blue skate shorts, an oversized green hoodie, and a matching beanie as he made his way to a bagel truck. He glanced back and reached for his escort's hand, continuing to clasp it while taking long strides toward the food vendor. This display of physical connection comes eight months after Bieber was seen reprimanding another bodyguard for touching him outside a church service in Beverly Hills.

In September, Bieber was surrounded by escorts as he exited the building and walked to a waiting vehicle while fans thronged around him and cameras flashed. One bodyguard put a protective hand on the star's bare arm, and when he released it, Bieber turned his head slightly and told him, 'Don't touch me, brother,' according to footage obtained by The Hollywood Fix.

The contrast in behavior highlights how Bieber's comfort level with his security team may vary depending on the situation or his own state of mind. On this occasion, he appeared to be in a good mood, perhaps because he was indulging in one of his favorite foods. Bieber is known for his bagel cravings, favoring New York-style bagels with their crisp crust and chewy, dense interior.

He and his wife Hailey Bieber are often seen at Community Goods and Bagel Broker in Los Angeles, and at Greenpoint bagel shop and Frankel's Delicatessen in New York City. The densely caloric food has not affected Bieber's slim physique, nor Hailey's willowy figure. In fact, Hailey often joins her husband on his bagel runs, and the couple seems to enjoy these simple outings despite their celebrity status.

Last week, news broke that the 29-year-old Rhode founder had landed an impressive swimsuit campaign. Hailey was named the new digital brand ambassador for Italian swimwear brand Calzedonia.

'Introducing global icon @haileybieber, starring in our newest swimwear campaign,' Calzedonia wrote on Instagram. The mother-of-one flaunted her golden tan and light makeup as she posed beside a swimming pool with her sun-kissed brunette hair falling over her shoulders. Hailey modeled a yellow bikini with black piping details and a buff-colored two-piece with sparkly adornments. She follows in the famous footsteps of Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, and Amelia Gray, who have also modeled the brand's swimwear.

The campaign showcases Hailey's fashion influence and her ability to balance her roles as a businesswoman and public figure. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has been making headlines for reasons beyond his bagel runs. In April, he came under fire for his stripped-back Coachella performance after he sat at a laptop and used YouTube to play parts of his early tunes, such as Baby and That Should Be Me.

But Hailey paid the critics no mind, taking to social media to share that she feels 'so proud' of her husband. She wrote on Instagram that it was 'such a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it's taken to get here. so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let's do it all again!!!!

' The couple's support for each other remains strong, with Hailey often defending Justin against criticism. The bagel run incident also reflects a broader trend in Bieber's life: he changed his entire management team two years ago, seeking more control over his career and personal affairs. This shift may have contributed to a more relaxed demeanor during public outings.

As Bieber continues to navigate fame, his actions, whether holding a bodyguard's hand or enjoying a bagel, are scrutinized by fans and media alike. The hand-holding gesture, while small, suggests a growing trust or at least a momentary comfort with his security personnel. It also offers a glimpse into the pop star's daily life, where even mundane activities like buying a bagel become newsworthy.

For now, Bieber seems content to focus on his music, his marriage, and his bagel cravings, leaving the controversy behind as he strides forward with his bodyguard by his side





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