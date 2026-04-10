Justin Bieber's Coachella Comeback: A Look Back at His Wildest Moments

With Justin Bieber set to headline Coachella, a review of his past appearances at the festival with wife Hailey, from surprise performances to candid moments, showcasing their Coachella history and influence.

Justin Bieber , the music artist, is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Coachella Music Festival stage as a headliner. This marks a significant moment for the artist and the festival, especially considering the buzz around his set. Sources indicate that Bieber has been rehearsing for his performance, running through throwback songs during soundchecks.

A leaked rehearsal clip on social media, featuring Bieber practicing hits like Boyfriend and Sorry, has further fueled excitement and sparked a surge in ticket resale. The news has caused a rise in prices, a testament to the artist's enduring popularity and the eagerness of fans to witness his performance. This year's Coachella promises to be a memorable event, and Bieber's comeback adds an extra layer of anticipation.\Over the years, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have become synonymous with Coachella, making numerous appearances at the festival. Their presence has consistently garnered attention, with the couple often spotted enjoying performances and socializing with other celebrities. In 2022, they attended the festival, with Bieber even joining Daniel Caesar on stage. The couple was seen navigating the crowded grounds with their friend Kendall Jenner. In 2023, the couple was spotted attending the festival in Indio, California. Hailey shared glimpses of their experience on her Instagram, including a photo of her on her husband's lap. In 2024, Bieber surprised the audience with a cameo appearance on stage alongside Tems and WizKid. The couple's attendance and participation in the festival have made them an integral part of Coachella's vibrant atmosphere. The history of their appearances has created a narrative that continues in the present, creating a bond between the artists and the music festival.\Bieber's impact on Coachella extends beyond his performances; he is also the highest-paid act in the festival's history. His upcoming appearance has further boosted the event's profile. In 2024, Hailey promoted her Rhode skincare brand at the festival. The couple's presence adds glamour and excitement to the event. Their presence has also included attending after-parties and enjoying other performances, such as Lana Del Rey's set. Throughout these appearances, Bieber and Hailey have consistently showcased their relationship and their affinity for the music festival, solidifying their status as Coachella regulars. Their continued involvement ensures they remain a significant part of the festival's history. The Coachella Music Festival is a cultural touchstone and an important point of convergence, and their ongoing story within it reflects both their popularity and influence





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