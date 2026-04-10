Justin Bieber's Coachella Comeback: A Look Back at His Wildest Festival Moments

Justin Bieber is set to headline Coachella, sparking a surge in ticket resales. This article revisits the singer and Hailey's most memorable Coachella appearances, from surprise performances to candid moments. Includes a look back at Bieber's previous appearances and anticipation for his comeback.

Justin Bieber , the music artist, is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Coachella Music Festival stage as a headliner. His performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 11, and Saturday, April 18, during the festival's two weekends. This marks a significant moment for both Bieber and the festival, especially considering the singer's past history with the event.

Reports indicate that last minute resell ticket sales have surged following a leaked set rehearsal, with a viral TikTok clip showcasing Bieber practicing iconic hits like 'Boyfriend' and 'Sorry'. Sources suggest that Bieber has been revisiting his classic tracks during soundchecks on the Coachella stage, hinting at a nostalgic performance for his fans. The anticipation surrounding his return has been building, further fueled by the recent reveal that Bieber has become the highest-paid act in Coachella history. This announcement caused tickets to sell out quickly, underscoring the immense popularity and demand surrounding his performances. Resell tickets for general admission are now priced around $4,000, significantly higher than the original price of $649 from last year. This increase in value highlights the artist's enduring appeal and the high stakes involved for those hoping to witness his performance.\Over the years, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have graced the Coachella Music Festival with their presence on numerous occasions. The Daily Mail has compiled a look back at some of their most memorable Coachella moments, showcasing their style and interactions. In 2022, the couple attended the festival, with Bieber surprising the audience by joining Daniel Caesar on stage for a performance. He showed off his extensive tattoos while wearing blue jeans and a red cap, while Hailey opted for a cropped tank top and snakeskin pants. They were seen with Kendall Jenner and other celebrities, moving through the crowds in a golf cart. In 2023, Bieber and Hailey, who married in 2018, were spotted attending the festival in Indio, California. They were seen leaving in a golf cart, and Hailey later shared glimpses of their time at the festival on Instagram, including a photo of her smiling while sitting on her husband's lap. She wore a shiny white shirt, showcasing her midriff, while Bieber wore a white shirt and a tan cap. These glimpses into their festival experiences highlight their evolving style and the joy they find in attending such high-profile events.\In 2024, Bieber made a surprise cameo on the Coachella stage, two years after announcing his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. He joined Tems and WizKid for a performance of their hit song 'Essence'. Hailey was in the audience and shared a snippet of the performance on her Instagram stories. The couple was also seen attending an after-party, with Bieber shirtless and Hailey wearing an oversized jacket. The model was pregnant with their son, Jack Blues, at the time. She cleverly concealed her baby bump with oversized clothing. Hailey also promoted her Rhode skincare brand at the event, wearing a loose-fitting green shirt and white shorts. They were seen together enjoying Lana Del Rey's set, with a fan capturing a sweet moment of them cozying up together. Throughout their various Coachella appearances, the couple has consistently made waves with their fashion choices and candid interactions. Bieber's return as a headliner at Coachella 2024 solidifies his position as a prominent figure in the music industry, his influence extending far beyond individual songs to encompass a significant presence in the festival scene. The anticipation for his performances underscores the strength of his fanbase and the impact he has made on the cultural landscape





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