Justin Bieber's Coachella Debut Divides Fans: Mixed Reactions to Setlist and Stage Presence

Justin Bieber headlined Coachella for the first time, drawing mixed reactions from fans who criticized his setlist and casual appearance, while the presence of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in the audience sparked excitement.

Justin Bieber made his highly anticipated Coachella debut on Sunday night, headlining the festival and drawing a crowd that included his wife, Hailey, along with celebrity friends Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet . The performance, however, sparked mixed reactions, with many fans expressing disappointment at the setlist and Bieber's casual stage presence.

While the presence of Jenner and Chalamet in the audience generated significant buzz, the show itself was perceived by some as lacking energy and failing to deliver on the expectations associated with such a prominent booking.\The 32-year-old pop star, dressed in shorts, a hoodie, and shades, chose to focus on his more recent, less-familiar singles, largely omitting many of his older, chart-topping hits that have defined his career. This decision left many fans underwhelmed, leading to online criticism and comments questioning the value of the performance. Despite the criticisms, Bieber did include a medley of his beloved hits, such as Baby, Favorite Girl, Beauty and a Beat, Never Say Never and Confident, although these were presented in brief snippets. The inclusion of these familiar tracks was a highlight for some, especially for those in the crowd singing along with the artist and others. The choice of songs and the overall presentation, including Bieber's casual attire and relaxed stage presence, contrasted sharply with the extravagant performances of other artists at the festival.\Adding to the spectacle were the appearances of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who were spotted enjoying the show alongside Hailey Bieber and other friends. The couple appeared to be enjoying themselves, singing along to the music. The high-profile audience members, including Hailey and Kendall Jenner, generated significant attention and social media activity. Many fans shared and commented on the clips, captivated by the couple's presence. There were reports of a reported $10 million payout for the headlining performance. However, fan reactions varied, and many shared their critiques online. Despite the mixed responses to Bieber's performance, the presence of these celebrities in the audience certainly added a layer of excitement and attention to the evening





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