Justin Bieber's Coachella Debut: Mixed Reactions as He Prioritizes New Music

Justin Bieber's Coachella debut was met with mixed reactions as the pop star prioritized newer tracks over his classic hits, leaving many fans disappointed. Jennifer Lopez also made a surprise appearance.

Justin Bieber 's Coachella debut left many fans disappointed as the singer opted for a setlist heavy on lesser-known recent tracks, rather than his classic hits. The Canadian pop star headlined the festival on Saturday, marking his first time topping the bill, for which he was reportedly compensated with $10 million. Despite the anticipation and a scheduled late-night start, the performance generated mixed reactions, with many attendees expressing their dissatisfaction online.

Bieber's stage presence and choice of songs sparked considerable discussion across social media platforms. The artist emerged in casual attire, which included shorts, a hoodie, and sunglasses, leading some to criticize his appearance and performance style. This contrasted sharply with the high expectations surrounding his debut, particularly considering the substantial financial investment made by the festival organizers. Fans voiced their disappointment and derision through various online platforms, leading to critical remarks about his set choices, outfit, and overall stage presence. Some lamented the absence of his popular older songs, while others questioned the value of the performance given the reported payment he received. The reaction was particularly pronounced, as the setlist seemed to focus on newer material, leaving many classic tracks untouched. The audience's response was a mix of shock and humor, with many mocking his clothing and stage presence. The set design included smoke effects and a unique topography that added to the overall atmosphere of the performance. Bieber addressed the audience, praising the crowd and livestream viewers, and encouraged them to interact by posting their favorite songs. Bieber delivered renditions of his songs First Place and Go Baby, both of which are loving tributes to his wife Hailey Bieber, who has been seen dashing about Coachella with her gal pal Kendall Jenner in the run-up to his show. Among the other new songs he performed were Walking Away, rumored to be addressing the divorce rumors between him and Hailey, his song Petting Zoo, which some fans interpreted as being about their couple's quarrels, and another number of his called I Do, an apparent affirmation of their commitment. Jennifer Lopez also made a surprise appearance at Coachella, gracing the stage during David Guetta's set. Lopez performed her new song Save Me Tonight alongside Guetta. Her appearance was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience. She arrived on stage wearing a dazzling outfit and added to the high-energy excitement of the festival. The overall tone of the event varied considerably, with Bieber's performance contrasted by Jennifer Lopez's highly energetic appearance. The audience's reactions reflected the differing approaches to entertainment during the weekend





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