Justin Bieber's Coachella performance was met with disappointment as fans lamented his set, citing it as the worst in the festival's history. This comes after the singer sold his music catalog for $200 million due to financial struggles. The performance featured a focus on new music, with limited performances of his classic hits. His wife, Hailey, and son were honored during the show. Hailey also made a huge business move by partnering with e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Justin Bieber 's Coachella comeback has sparked controversy among fans who labeled his performance as the worst in the festival's history. The singer, who reportedly received a substantial payment for his headline slot, delivered a set largely focused on new material, disappointing many who anticipated a nostalgic journey through his extensive back catalog.

The core of the issue seems to stem from a significant business decision made by Bieber: the sale of his entire music catalog in December 2022 to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported sum exceeding $200 million. This financial maneuver, driven by reported financial difficulties, has limited his ability to perform his older hits in their entirety, shifting the focus towards his newer compositions. This decision has undeniably influenced the concert's musical direction, with fans noticing the absence of many of his beloved classics. The event also highlighted the financial complexities of the music industry and the lasting impacts of such business choices on an artist's creative control and performance.

During the performance, Bieber chose to deliver a more introspective performance, focusing on new songs and playing a medley of his popular tracks. The audience was presented with a show that, while featuring the artist, did not satisfy those looking for a greatest hits set. The revelation that Bieber sold his music rights to alleviate financial struggles has led to discussions about the pressures faced by high-profile artists and the challenges of managing immense wealth and fame. Sources claim Bieber was on the brink of financial collapse, influencing the decision to sell his catalog. His manager, Scooter Braun, allegedly advised against selling so early in his career, suggesting a potential tax break by waiting, but Bieber ultimately proceeded with the sale.

The sale made Bieber the youngest artist to ever sell their catalog, and the financial pressures played a huge role in the decision. This move has given fans a perspective on the economic realities that can shape an artist's career, and its implications regarding creative control and the direction of live performances.

In addition to the financial aspects of Bieber's current situation, the Coachella performance had its touching moments, particularly his affectionate tribute to his wife, Hailey, and their son. During an acoustic rendition of Everything Hallelujah, Bieber included references to Hailey and their son Jack, evoking an emotional response from the audience and Hailey herself. In the crowd, she blushed and blew a kiss, showcasing her support for her husband. The couple welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber back in August 2024. The inclusion of this personal touch offered a glimpse into Bieber's personal life and relationship, and generated a more heartwarming contrast to the negative reactions about his performance.

Hailey, has been making business moves of her own. In a major move, she revealed that her skincare line Rhode was going to partner with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The partnership is a big next step for the brand which will keep her in the company as the founder and Chief Creative Officer.





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