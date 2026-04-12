Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance Divides Fans: Mixed Reactions to His Headlining Debut

Justin Bieber's Coachella headlining performance saw mixed reactions, with some fans disappointed by the unconventional staging and focus on new music, while others appreciated the raw and stripped-down presentation. Celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed their support, while the event sparked lively debates among fans.

Justin Bieber 's highly anticipated comeback performance at Coachella sparked mixed reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment while others appreciated the stripped-down approach. The pop star, making his headlining debut at the festival, took to the stage in a casual outfit, including a hoodie, and utilized his laptop to stream music and visuals, deviating from the typical high-production performances.

The setlist largely favored newer material, leading to criticism from some fans who were hoping for more of his classic hits. However, the performance also resonated with a segment of the audience that favored his raw and unvarnished presentation, contrasting with the more polished performance of Sabrina Carpenter, the Day 1 headliner.\Despite the varying reception, the event, dubbed 'Bieberchella' by excited fans, drew support from several celebrity attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, who showed their enthusiasm by sharing videos and expressing their support on social media. Kim Kardashian, a longtime friend of Bieber, shared clips of the performance, while Kylie Jenner was seen enjoying the show with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The couple, who have been together since 2023, was spotted dancing in the crowd and singing along to Bieber's older hits, creating a buzz on the internet. The festival itself was a great event, as fans waited with great excitement to see Bieber's performance. The old school Justin songs seemed to be a favourite of Kylie and Timothée's as they sang along to Never Say Never alongside Justin's wife Hailey, Kendall Jenner and other pals.\The set's format, which included Bieber singing along to projected YouTube clips, revisiting viral videos, and poking fun at himself, proved divisive. While some saw it as a unique and personal performance, others felt it was lazy and underwhelming compared to the production values of other Coachella headliners. Before this year's festival, Bieber had previously appeared as a surprise guest four times. He delivered a set for which he was reportedly paid $10 million. Regardless of the mixed reviews, Bieber's headlining slot undoubtedly generated significant attention and discussion, solidifying his presence in the event and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the festival's musical landscape. The performance, which included snippets of his popular songs and self-deprecating humor, showcased a different side of the artist and sparked debates among fans and critics alike





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Justin Bieber Coachella Music Festival Performance Celebrity

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