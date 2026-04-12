Justin Bieber's Coachella Shouts Out to Hailey and Son, Making Festival History

Justin Bieber's Coachella performance included a touching tribute to his wife Hailey and son Jack, alongside record-breaking earnings.

Justin Bieber delivered a heartwarming moment during his headlining performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, showering his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack with affection. The pop icon, now 32, took the stage on Saturday night, captivating the audience with a blend of his classic hits and the latest tracks from his critically acclaimed albums, Swag and Swag II. The highlight of the night came during his performance of the acoustic ballad Everything Hallelujah.

As the second chorus unfolded, fans erupted in cheers when Bieber sang, 'Hailey, babe, hallelujah / baby Jack, hallelujah.' The tender shoutout, witnessed by millions through the live stream, showcased Bieber's personal life and family amidst the vibrant energy of the festival. The moment was captured and shared widely on social media, amplifying the intimate connection Bieber shared with his family to his global audience.\The emotional performance was underscored by the supportive presence of Hailey Bieber in the crowd. As the camera panned to her during the song, Hailey blushed, smiled, and blew a kiss to her husband, clearly moved by the gesture. Her support for Justin extended beyond the festival grounds, as she showcased her excitement on social media. Leading up to the performance, she shared a photo on Instagram, wearing a thong swimsuit paired with a baby T-shirt that read 'Future Mrs. Bieber,' showing her enthusiasm for her husband’s performance. The couple, who have been married for nearly eight years, welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber, 20 months, in August 2024. The couple's affectionate display at Coachella underscores their strong bond and the positive shift in Bieber's life after his health challenges. This year’s Coachella event has become known as 'Bieberchella,' marking a significant comeback for the Canadian singer after he had to cancel his Justice world tour in 2022 due to health concerns. The release of his surprise seventh studio album, Swag, on July 11th, and the subsequent deluxe album, Swag II, just weeks later, has been met with critical acclaim, further fueling his triumphant return.\Adding to the excitement, the Biebers are expanding their entrepreneurial ventures through collaborations. They've already launched a co-designed fashion collection under Bieber's latest venture, SKYLRK. Furthermore, fans are eagerly anticipating the April 13th release of collaborative pimple patches designed by the couple, available through Hailey's successful skincare brand, Rhode. Beyond the music and business ventures, Bieber has made history at Coachella, negotiating a record-breaking eight-figure payout, surpassing Beyoncé and solidifying his position as the highest-paid act in the festival’s history. Reports suggest his fee exceeds $10 million, which is due to Bieber's direct negotiation with Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter. This strategic move highlights Bieber's increasing control over his career. A source close to the singer told Rolling Stone last September, 'It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own.' This success is further evidenced by his performance and his recent album sales. According to sources, Bieber's earnings are so significant that he is not sharing a cut with an agent, meaning his profits are all the more substantial. Coachella typically does not reveal the payment to artists, however, speculative reports suggest that previous headliners such as Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande have received between $5 million and $8 million, per the Trapital Podcast





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