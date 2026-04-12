Justin Bieber's Coachella Shouts Out Wife Hailey and Son Jack, Making Festival History

Justin Bieber's Coachella performance included a touching tribute to his wife and son, along with record-breaking financial success.

Justin Bieber delivered a heartwarming moment during his headlining performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, showering love on his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack. The pop superstar, performing a set that blended his classic hits with selections from his recent albums Swag and Swag II, took a pause during the acoustic track Everything Hallelujah to serenade his family. In a touching display of affection, Bieber sang 'Hailey, babe, hallelujah / baby Jack, hallelujah' in the second chorus, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The moment, which was part of the livestreamed performance, was quickly captured and shared by a fan on X, showcasing the singer under the red lights wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, dedicating the song to his wife, who was present in the audience. The couple, married for nearly eight years, welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber, now 20 months old, in August 2024. The performance marks a significant chapter in Bieber's career, following his previous cancellation of the Justice world tour in 2022 due to health concerns and the subsequent success of his surprise seventh studio album Swag, released in July of the past year, and its deluxe follow-up, Swag II. This appearance at Coachella is seen as a major comeback for the artist and has been affectionately dubbed 'Bieberchella' by fans.

Beyond the performance itself, the Bieber family continues to make waves. Hailey Bieber showed her support for her husband before the show, sharing a photo on Instagram wearing a thong swimsuit paired with a baby T-shirt that read 'Future Mrs. Bieber,' amplifying the excitement surrounding his appearance. The couple's influence extends beyond music, as they are leveraging their star power through business ventures. A co-designed fashion collection under Bieber's new venture SKYLRK was recently launched, and fans can anticipate the release of collaborative pimple patches through Hailey's skincare brand, Rhode, on April 13. The synergy between the couple underscores their combined entrepreneurial spirit and appeal to a vast audience.

The impact of Bieber's Coachella performance extends beyond its emotional resonance with his fans, as the Canadian singer has reportedly become the highest-paid act in the festival's history. The financial success of Bieber's Coachella set underscores the enormous marketability and power he still wields. He surpassed previous top earners like Beyoncé, with an eight-figure payout of over $10 million. Bieber reportedly negotiated directly with Goldenvoice, the festival promoter, marking a ground-breaking move for a headliner.

Sources close to the singer mentioned last September that his influence and creative output has put him in the drivers seat and he is very much in control of his work. Bieber's financial deal is unusual and it's something that has also put more money in his pocket. Sources have confirmed Bieber is not sharing a cut with an agent, meaning he is securing a greater profit margin. While the festival does not publicize artist fees, speculations suggest that the payout for the performer is between $5M and $8M.





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