Justin Bieber's Latest Outing and Marital Woes

Justin Bieber was spotted stepping out for tacos in Los Angeles with his friend Neims. He modeled a saucy statement shirt with 'ANIMAL 69' and showed off his arm tattoos. He also addressed his marital woes with Hailey and their son Jack Blues.

Justin Bieber modeled a saucy statement shirt when he was spotted stepping out for tacos in Los Angeles with his friend Neims . Designed to resemble a sports jersey, the sleeveless top allowed him to show off his sprawl of arm tattoos and was splashed with: ' ANIMAL 69 .

' The 32-year-old pop star, who recently headlined Coachella along with Sabrina Carpenter, teamed the shirt with fashionably baggy and faded jeans. He wore a stern expression as he headed down the sidewalk to Escuela Taqueria, an elegant Mexican eatery on Beverly Blvd near The Grove. The Canadian singer's hair was dyed a blonde shade, clashing with the darker scruff that added a touch of maturity to his youthful features.

Neims, whose real name is Neima Khalia, is an inner circle member of the Baby singer's entourage and a co-founder of the streetwear brand Pink Dolphin. Justin Bieber modeled a saucy statement shirt when he was spotted stepping out for tacos in Los Angeles with his friend Neims. Designed to resemble a sports jersey, the sleeveless top allowed him to show off his sprawl of arm tattoos and was splashed with: 'ANIMAL 69'.

Bieber's latest outing comes after his wife Hailey showed off her sizzling swimsuit body in a thing bikini for her beauty brand Rhode. Posing up a storm of Instagram, the niece of Alec Baldwin turned around to offer the camera a generous glimpse of her toned derriere. Bieber previously dished about his sex life with Hailey during a London concert in 2020, two years after their impromptu courthouse wedding in New York.

He allowed questions from the audience onstage, and when one fan asked what he does on an ordinary day, he said: 'When I'm with my wife, we like to.... You guys can guess what we do. It's gets pretty crazy...that's pretty much all we do,' via E! News.

A few years ago he also confirmed that his 2020 single Yummy, in which he sings: 'Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl,' was about his sex life with Hailey. The longtime couple are now parents to a one-year-old son called Jack Blues, whom they welcomed into the world in August 2024.

Earlier this month Bieber was seen taking Hailey to a Mother's Day dinner at Nobu Malibu, a celebrity hot spot known as flypaper for the Kardashians. He had taken a dimmer view of the holiday when he marked the occasion last year with an Instagram post that read: 'Love u moms but mothers day sucks a**.

' Inasmuch as he made the remark on his wife's first Mother's Day, his post raised eyebrows and poured fuel on the gathering speculation about his marital woes. Bieber's latest outing comes after his wife Hailey showed off her sizzling swimsuit body in a thing bikini for her beauty brand Rhode. Posing up a storm of Instagram, the niece of Alec Baldwin turned around to offer the camera a generous glimpse of her toned derriere.

Bieber addressed his conflicts with Hailey on his album Swag last year, which also included multiple romantic paeans to his wife. Hailey was a supportive presence at his side through the launch events for Swag, and also accompanied him to Coachella when he headlined last month. Bieber headlined both Saturdays of Coachella this year, and during Weekend 2 he welcomed Billie Eilish to the stage with him - with an assist from Hailey.

The moment was a nostalgic tip of the hat his early career, when he would bring starstruck female fans onstage to sing his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl. In this case the fan in question was Eilish, whom eagle-eyed fans spotted on the livestream of the show being pushed onstage by Hailey





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Justin Bieber Neims Tacos Sleeveless Top Arm Tattoos ANIMAL 69 Fashionably Baggy Jeans Stern Expression Esquela Taqueria Beverly Blvd The Grove Hailey Mother's Day Nobu Malibu Swag Coachella Billie Eilish One Less Lonely Girl

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