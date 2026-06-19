Justin Cary, Sixpence None the Richer Lead Singer, Dies at 50

Justin Cary, the lead singer of Christian alt-music band Sixpence None the Richer, has died at the age of 50. His wife, Linda, was by his side when he passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, after suffering from a serious stroke.

Justin Cary , the lead singer of Christian alt-music band Sixpence None the Richer, has died at the age of 50. His wife, Linda , was by his side when he passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, after suffering from a serious stroke.

The band's lead singer, Leigh Nash, shared the news with fans, revealing that the band had set up a GoFundMe page to help support Linda during this difficult time. Justin joined the band in 1997 and was a key member of the group, releasing their hit single 'Kiss Me' in 1998. Over the years, Justin had also toured with various artists, including the Counting Crows, Jennifer Knapp, and Lee Brice.

Leigh Nash described Justin as 'our brother' and 'a beautiful soul,' and asked fans to pray for him and Linda during this difficult time. Sixpence None the Richer was formed in 1992 and was known for their Christian alt-music sound. The band's music was a defining feature of the 1990s, and 'Kiss Me' remains one of the decade's most iconic songs.

Justin's death is a significant loss for the music industry and his fans, who will remember him for his talent, professionalism, and kindness. Linda is being supported by the band and their fans during this difficult time, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses. Fans are being asked to pray for Justin and Linda during this time, and to keep his memory alive by listening to his music and sharing their favorite memories of him





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