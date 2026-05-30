Justin Fletcher and girlfriend Samantha Dorrance spotted together on tour

Television presenter Justin Fletcher and his girlfriend Samantha Dorrance were spotted arriving at a hotel in Wolverhampton, where they are staying during a break from Justin's tour. The couple, who star together in the CBeebies show, have been living together at Justin's £2.5million farmhouse in Oxfordshire since last year.

Television presenter Justin Fletcher , 55, and his girlfriend Samantha Dorrance , 34, were spotted arriving at a hotel in Wolverhampton, where they are staying during a break from Justin's tour.

The couple, who star together in the CBeebies show, have been living together at Justin's £2.5million farmhouse in Oxfordshire since last year. Justin has said he was keen to settle down and have children, and friends of the couple are thrilled that he has found love with Samantha. Despite their 17-year age gap, Justin and Samantha are said to be 'madly in love' and couldn't be happier.

A source close to the couple explained that their romance blossomed last year, when Samantha moved into Justin's six-bedroom house. The couple have been inseparable since, and friends and castmates on the tour are aware of their relationship. Justin has previously spoken about his desire to have children and find someone who likes kids, and it seems he has found that in Samantha.

The couple's love for each other is clear, as they were seen arriving at the hotel together, donning matching baseball caps and carrying their bags. They are said to be at their happiest at Justin's farmhouse, which they have made their sanctuary. The Daily Mail has contacted Justin Fletcher's representative for comment, but so far, there has been no response





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