Justin Fletcher and Samantha Dorrance: Mr Tumble Star's Relationship with Co-star Explored

Mr Tumble actor Justin Fletcher is in a relationship with Something Special co-star Samantha Dorrance, sources say. The couple, with a 21-year age gap, live together and frequently tour. Friends describe them as 'madly in love.'

Justin Fletcher , the beloved children's television presenter known for his character Mr Tumble , is reportedly in a romantic relationship with his longtime co-star Samantha Dorrance .

The couple, both stars of the CBeebies show Something Special, share a significant age gap of 21 years, with Fletcher at 55 and Dorrance at 34. Despite this, sources close to them describe the relationship as deeply happy and stable, with friends expressing delight that Fletcher has 'found The One' in Dorrance. The pair reside together at Fletcher's £2.5 million six-bedroom farmhouse in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, which they consider their sanctuary.

Their romance reportedly blossomed last year, leading to Dorrance moving in shortly thereafter. They continue to work together professionally, touring the United Kingdom with their live stage shows for children and families. On social media, Dorrance subtly references their partnership by sharing photos from their home and referring to Fletcher as 'her partner,' though she avoids tagging him directly. Their representatives have not officially commented on the relationship.

The news brings attention to the personal life of a cherished figure in British children's entertainment. Justin Fletcher has been a staple on CBeebies for years, with Mr Tumble becoming an iconic character for preschoolers. His collaborative work with Samantha Dorrance, who plays Tootsie, extends beyond the screen to their live performances, which are popular among young audiences. The revelation of their romantic involvement adds a new dimension to their on-screen chemistry, which many families have enjoyed over the years.

While the age difference might attract public curiosity, those close to the couple emphasize that it is not a point of contention between them. The relationship appears mature and mutually supportive, built on a foundation of shared professional experiences and personal connection. In a separate but related note, the Mr Tumble character has been humorously cited by former footballer Wayne Rooney as a factor in his decision to undergo a vasectomy.

Rooney, 40, explained on his podcast that after repeatedly watching the show with his four children, he reached a limit and 'couldn't go through' the prospect of enduring more viewings. He jokingly blamed Mr Tumble for his choice, stating that he 'hates' the character not out of dislike for its content, but simply due to overexposure.

This anecdote underscores the pervasive reach of Mr Tumble in UK popular culture, transcending its intended young audience to become a familiar reference even among sports personalities. The story highlights how children's programming can inadvertently influence family dynamics, for better or worse, and sometimes in unexpected ways. Rooney's procedure took place in 2018 after the birth of his youngest son, Cass, and his wife Coleen later confirmed that they felt their family was complete.

The juxtaposition of these two stories-Fletcher's personal romance and Rooney's humorous complaint-paints a picture of the enduring cultural footprint of Something Special and its creators





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Justin Fletcher Mr Tumble Samantha Dorrance Something Special Cbeebies Relationship Age Gap Children's TV Wayne Rooney Vasectomy

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