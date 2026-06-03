Justin Fletcher's Former Co-Star Predicts Mr Tumble Star Could Be a Father Soon

Justin Fletcher's former co-star Sarah-Jane Honeywell has predicted that the beloved Mr Tumble star could be a father soon after finding love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance, 34. The couple has been quietly living together at his £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames in Oxfordshire.

Justin Fletcher 's former co-star Sarah-Jane Honeywell has predicted the beloved Mr Tumble star could be a father soon. Justin has found love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance , 34, and the couple have been quietly living together at his £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames in Oxfordshire.

Justin's former co-star Sarah-Jane has now gushed that her friend would make the perfect dad. Sarah-Jane hosted shows like Higgledy House and Mighty Mites, alongside Justin before she was sacked without warning in 2011 after posing for a topless snap. Whilst she is no longer close with Justin, the TV star has revealed how she has always hoped the self-confessed workaholic would settle down.

Insisting Justin and Samantha's 21-year age gap won't be an issue, Sarah-Jane pointed out: The nice thing about her being younger is that he might get to be a dad, if that's what they both want. Justin Fletcher's ex co-star Sarah-Jane Honeywell has predicted the beloved Mr Tumble star, 55, could be a father soon after finding love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance, 34.

Justin and Sarah-Jane pictured together on CBeebies As a mother-of-two herself, she added to The Sun: I absolutely love it so I really hope he does get to be a dad. He's been part of childhood for so many children, inspired them and helped them and he's adored by millions. It would be lovely if he had that love that you get that only a parent can have for their child.

And imagine Mr. Tumble as your dad, that's kind of cool. She recalled how during their years working together she met two former girlfriends of Justin's who she admitted always seemed to fall very, very hard and then, for whatever reason, it just wouldn't work out and he'd be bereft. Describing him as her best mate at the time, she added that there was never any romance between them but said they could be flirty on set.

By nature I am quite flirty, if I'm honest, she explained. There was nothing untoward, but obviously we were both young and I am very flirty so I'm sure he just mirrored my naughty ways. Famously single for years, any mention of a romantic or indeed any kind of personal life in interviews has seen Justin stick to jokes about receiving marriage proposals from smitten mums. But he has always pined for love.

In a rare insight into his life offscreen Justin told The Mirror in 2012 that he dreamed of having his own family one day. I'm not married, live alone and have been single for a while now because I've been a workaholic filming Something Special, Justin's House and Gigglebiz, he explained. Justin is in a relationship with Samantha and the couple have been quietly living together at his £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames in Oxfordshire.

Pictured together last week But I do want to free up some time for myself and my family. I would love to have children so need to find someone who likes kids. A couple of kids would be lovely. Sarah-Jane found fame on children's TV but she was sacked without warning after she tarnished her wholesome image with a topless snap.

The former presenter took part in the now infamous PETA shoot back in 2011 where she posed topless on a giant plate of food. Sarah-Jane has previously admitted she only agreed to do the shoot for a bit of fun and wasn't paid for her involvement, but still faced backlash from BBC bosses. She said I thought it would be okay but it wasn't.

The Sun went to BBC for comment and they said that I no longer work for them. She also claimed that she has heard nothing from her best mate Justin after she was axed. Speaking about the fall-out she said I called and left him a message but to this day he's never responded. We were the best of mates, so that really hurt.

I do understand it though, because as a children's presenter he needs to protect his own image. Sarah-Jane found fame on children's TV but she was sacked without warning after she tarnished her wholesome image with a topless snap for PETA Now living in Lincolnshire, Sarah-Jane runs the theatre school, the Curious Academy of Talent, and she and her husband Ayden have recently set up a charity, the Curious Talent Foundation, to help underprivileged kids into the performing arts.

Before finding love with Samantha, Justin admitted he had spent 20 years putting his career before relationships. The man behind the longest running CBeebies show of all time has poured all of his focus into Mr Tumble, who first burst onto screens in 2004. Since then Justin has created a brand that is believed to have amassed him a net worth of more than £1.5 million





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