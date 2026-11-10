Justin Hawkins Says Parents Could Be Forced to Demolish Corton Home

Justin Hawkins says his elderly parents in Corton, Suffolk, may have to demolish their home after East Suffolk Council ruled out repairing sea defences.

Rock star Justin Hawkins, frontman of The Darkness, has said his elderly parents could be forced to demolish their home on a crumbling stretch of coastline in Corton, Suffolk, after East Suffolk Council ruled out repairing the local sea defences. Hawkins said his parents, Sandy and Harry, who are in their 70s and 80s, are part of a group of homeowners who could be encouraged to leave their properties in the village.

The public dispute was triggered by a video that Hawkins shared with his 282,000 followers, in which he spoke with his father about the council's advice. The video was followed by an Instagram post over the weekend that set out his objections in strong terms. Suffolk has some of the fastest eroding coastline in Europe, with 2,500 homes now considered at risk.

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Council Rules Out Repairing Corton Sea Defences

East Suffolk Council has concluded that the Corton sea defences are beyond cost-effective repair through routine maintenance and would need to be replaced entirely. The council said its regular coastal monitoring had shown changes to the cliff in this location, indicating that the defence is now reaching the end of its design life.

Residents were first told about the problem at a drop-in event in Corton in September, when they heard that the village's sea defences had suffered significant storm damage. Last winter, a walkway promenade was closed after winter storms caused significant damage, and in June the council improved signage and installed more secure fencing. The Environment Agency later updated its national coastal erosion risk map, which showed property at risk in the area.

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Justin Hawkins Criticises the Council's Handling

Justin Hawkins has argued that his parents are now being asked to take a small plot of land in a different town and begin a new building project, which he said is unacceptable. In his Instagram post, he described the situation as neglect and said he planned to keep campaigning on the issue.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Hawkins said the way the matter was being handled was not conducive to people who had expected to move to Corton and spend the rest of their lives in the village. His father, Harry, recalled that a council representative had advised the family to knock their house down and clear off. The council, for its part, said the homeowners had received early advice on preparedness for any possible demolition should erosion progress to a point where the property becomes unsafe.

The council also pointed to an existing option for affected families. When homeowners lose their home to erosion, they are eligible for a planning right for an equivalent plot elsewhere in the district, if they wish to consider it. East Suffolk Council confirmed that this option has been discussed with Mr and Mrs Hawkins.

Suffolk Coastal Erosion Funding Gap Explained

East Suffolk Council says a replacement defence scheme is financially out of reach without outside support. The council said a defence scheme investigated in 2022 was costed at approximately £26 million, and that this cost would now be significantly higher.

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The council said it may be eligible to claim Environment Agency funding for such a scheme, which it estimates would provide between £1.5 - £2 million. That leaves a funding gap of at least £25 million, which the council said it is simply unable to meet. The homeowners of Corton, including the Hawkins family, now face the prospect of relocation as the coastline continues to erode.