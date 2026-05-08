Justin Herbert Steals the Spotlight in Madison Beer's New Music Video

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert makes a steamy cameo in girlfriend Madison Beer's latest music video for 'lovergirl,' sending fans into a frenzy with their on-screen chemistry.

NFL fans were quick to notice a familiar face in Madison Beer 's latest music video , which dropped on Friday morning. The singer unveiled her new track 'lovergirl,' featuring a prominent cameo from her boyfriend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert .

Throughout the intimate video, the NFL star was seen carrying, walking, and cuddling with his pop star girlfriend, mirroring the affectionate lyrics of the song. Beer sings, 'I just can't help that I'm a lover girl / Why not embrace a simple pleasure? Let me hold you close / And we can take off all our clothes. I thank God I found you in this lonely world / Why would we ever stop ourselves from doing what feels good?

/ Baby, if we can, we should.

' The couple appeared inseparable, sharing several tender moments on camera as Beer introduced the official music video. Justin Herbert's appearance in the video sent social media into a frenzy, with fans flooding the comments to praise the loved-up duo. One fan wrote, 'Madison Beer and Justin Herbert in the MV of lovergirl is the most iconic thing ever. I wish them both the best,' while another commented, 'The visuals?? omg they are THE couple.

' This cameo comes just a month after Herbert publicly celebrated Beer's 27th birthday with a heartfelt message. 'Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time. I love you so much. You’ve changed my life forever,' he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her.

In another post, a selfie of the two, he added, 'I am the luckiest guy alive.

' The couple’s chemistry was evident in the music video, which appeared to be filmed during a road trip around Malibu. They also took playful photos in a photo booth, scenes of which were interspersed throughout the clip. Beer and Herbert first went public with their relationship last summer after he was spotted visiting her on a music video set, followed by a dinner date in Los Angeles shortly after the NFL season kicked off.

Since then, they have become one of America’s most talked-about power couples, with Beer frequently attending Chargers games to support Herbert and the quarterback joining her at high-profile events, including a pre-Grammy party in LA earlier this year. If there was any doubt about Beer’s influence on the football star, Herbert’s appearance in her music video has certainly put those questions to rest





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