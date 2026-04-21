Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Make First Red Carpet Appearance Following Birth of First Child

Just days after announcing the birth of their son, Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom stepped out for the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City, sharing their joy about new parenthood.

Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom , stepped into the spotlight for their highly anticipated first red carpet appearance since the arrival of their newborn son. The couple, who appeared visibly radiant and smitten with one another, attended the star-studded premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City this past Monday. Their public outing comes just forty-eight hours after they delighted fans by announcing the birth of their first child.

Theroux, 54, looked effortlessly sophisticated in a tailored dark gray suit, paired with a crisp white button-down shirt and a subtle gold chain, opting for a refined aesthetic that lacked a traditional tie. As the evening progressed, the actor added a touch of flair to his ensemble by donning red-tinted sunglasses, signaling a joyous mood as the couple navigated the crowded venue and engaged with photographers. Beside him, 32-year-old Nicole Brydon Bloom captivated onlookers in an elegant black halter dress, crafted from a flowing, slinky fabric that moved gracefully as she walked. Her brunette locks were styled in a sleek, center-parted straight look, perfectly complemented by delicate gold dangling earrings and a bold statement ring that added a touch of glamour to her minimalist outfit. The atmosphere surrounding the couple was one of immense happiness, especially as Theroux opened up about his transition into fatherhood. During his time on the red carpet, he shared candid sentiments with media outlets, expressing that the most profound joy of becoming a parent is the ability to pour all the love he possesses into his newborn son. The couple had officially introduced their bundle of joy to the world on Saturday, April 18, through a heartfelt joint Instagram post. The touching image, presented in black and white, captured an intimate moment of the baby boy resting peacefully against his father’s chest. The simple, evocative caption, He is here, accompanied by a white dove emoji, resonated deeply with followers and fans alike, marking the culmination of a whirlwind journey for the duo. Their timeline has been one of rapid milestones, having announced their pregnancy in December 2025 and officially tying the knot in a scenic Mexican ceremony in March 2025, just two years after their initial romantic connection began in 2023. Reflecting on the news of their pregnancy, Nicole Brydon Bloom previously shared a lighthearted and relatable story during an appearance on Today, detailing the moment she surprised Theroux with the news. She recounted a classic, movie-style revelation that took place during a calm breakfast at home, leading to a humorous exchange between the new parents. While the pregnancy was not strictly planned, Bloom emphasized that the news was met with overwhelming excitement and a shared readiness to embrace the challenges and rewards of starting a family together. The couple’s transition from an engaged pair to a married unit, and now to parents, has been a central narrative for their supporters. As they embrace this new chapter, their public presence at the premiere serves as a testament to their strong bond and their mutual excitement for the future. The support they have received from fans and colleagues, including well-wishes from industry peers, reflects the widespread warmth directed toward the growing family. As they return to their private life after the festivities of the premiere, it is clear that their focus remains firmly on their newborn, marking a transformative and fulfilling era for both Theroux and Bloom





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justin Theroux Nicole Brydon Bloom Celebrity News Parenthood Red Carpet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Aniston Shows Support for Ex Justin Theroux on Birth of His First ChildJennifer Aniston publicly supported her ex-husband Justin Theroux after he and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, welcomed their first child. Aniston, who has been open about her own struggles with infertility, 'liked' their birth announcement on Instagram, highlighting a moment of grace and connection between the former couple.

Read more »

Jennifer Aniston Shows Support for Ex-Husband Justin Theroux on Baby NewsJennifer Aniston publicly supported her second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, after he and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, announced the birth of their first child. Aniston, who has been open about her personal struggles with infertility, 'liked' their Instagram announcement. The news highlights Aniston's journey with her own family planning desires and her continued amicable relationship with Theroux.

Read more »

James Justin sets Leeds United survival points aim and makes surprise admission about goalThe Leeds United defender has laid out how many more points the team might need to secure safety

Read more »

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s whirlwind wedding in ParisPower couple Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are throwing serious cash at their city extravaganza wedding in Paris. Read the full story on heatworld.

Read more »

Disturbing video emerges of Katy Perry 'groping' Justin Bieber and kissing 14-year-old fan on stage amid Ruby Rose assault claimResurfaced videos show controversial moments Katy Perry touched Justin Bieber and kissed young fans.

Read more »

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Shine at First Red Carpet Following Birth of Newborn SonFresh from welcoming their first child, Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom made a stylish appearance at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, sharing their joy regarding parenthood.

Read more »