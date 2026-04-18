Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Welcome First Child, a Baby Boy

Actors Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom joyfully announced the arrival of their newborn son on Saturday, sharing a touching photo on Instagram. The couple, who married last year in Tulum, expressed their profound love and happiness as they embark on parenthood.

Acclaimed actor Justin Theroux and his wife, actress Nicole Brydon Bloom , are radiating joy as they announced the arrival of their first child, a precious baby boy. The ecstatic news was shared on Saturday, marking a significant and heartwarming milestone for the couple. Theroux, known for his compelling performances in The Leftovers, and Bloom, who stars in The Gilded Age, have embraced parenthood with open hearts.

The couple exchanged vows in a private beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, in March of last year. Their union, which was a more intimate affair, has now been blessed with the arrival of their son, nine months after they revealed they were expecting. The pregnancy announcement itself was a delightful revelation, though details regarding the due date and the baby's sex were kept private until the moment of his grand entrance.

The couple chose Instagram to share their profound happiness, posting a tender black-and-white photograph. The image captured a serene moment of their newborn son sleeping peacefully on Theroux's bare chest, emphasizing the intimate skin-to-skin bonding. Bloom's heartfelt caption, accompanying the image, simply stated, He's here, accompanied by a dove of peace emoji, and a declaration of their overwhelming love: we are so in love.

The outpouring of congratulatory messages from their celebrity peers was immediate and effusive. Notable well-wishers included Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder, Queer Eye star Tan France, and former Disney Channel favorite Brenda Song, all expressing their delight for the new parents.

The journey to this joyous occasion has been a topic of public interest since the couple's relationship first came to light. They were initially spotted together in February 2023, sparking immediate interest. The following year saw a surge of engagement rumors when Bloom was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand, a traditional symbol of commitment. Sources at the time indicated that Theroux had presented Bloom with a stunning four-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, reportedly from renowned jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb.

The pregnancy news itself became public in December, following Bloom's public appearance at the season two premiere of Theroux's highly anticipated Amazon Prime series, Fallout. Her visible baby bump at the event served as a joyful confirmation of the couple's exciting news, allowing fans and media alike to share in their anticipation. This new chapter in their lives promises a wealth of personal fulfillment and continued happiness for Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom as they navigate the beautiful journey of raising their son.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justin Theroux Nicole Brydon Bloom Celebrity Baby Parenthood Hollywood News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Tease Practical Magic Sequel at Movie EventNicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunited on stage to discuss the upcoming Practical Magic sequel, hinting at more supernatural adventures and character development. The stars reminisced about their return to beloved roles, with Bullock emphasizing the magical experience of bringing Alice Hoffman's novel to life. The original film is currently available for streaming.

Read more »

Justin Webb Scorches 'Incurious' Starmer For Not 'Getting A Grip' Amid Fresh Mandelson RowKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber’s ‘garbage’ Coachella setJustin Bieber at Coachella 2026 isn’t about the music—it’s about nostalgia for 2010, when fandom and the internet still felt innocent.

Read more »

BAFTA pulls game trailer over 'themes that may be a trigger' even after developer revisionJustin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica.

Read more »

Leeds United player ratings vs Wolves as James Justin stars and Pascal Struijk goodFind out how Leeds United's players rated against Wolves in today's Premier League clash

Read more »

James Justin: Leeds United will fear summer exit after goal-scoring performance in Wolves win The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »