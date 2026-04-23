Justin Theroux Shares Heartwarming Update on Pit Bull Kuma's Bond with Newborn Son

Actor Justin Theroux reveals his pit bull Kuma is behaving perfectly with his newborn son, dispelling concerns about the breed's reputation and sharing his joy as a new father.

Justin Theroux recently shared heartwarming details about how his pit bull , Kuma , is adjusting to life with his newborn son, born three weeks ago to him and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom .

Appearing on TODAY, the 54-year-old actor described Kuma as 'perfect,' 'gentle,' and possessing 'great energy.

' He emphasized that Kuma seems to intuitively understand the situation, observing her behavior as incredibly tender and protective. Theroux recounted how Kuma positions herself near them when the baby is present, attentively watching the door as if ensuring everyone's safety. This is particularly noteworthy given the often-debated topic of pit bulls around infants, with some pediatricians advising caution due to their powerful bite force.

However, Theroux has observed no signs of jealousy or aggression from his beloved canine companion, even sharing a video of Kuma proudly sporting a 'big sister' bandana. Theroux and Bloom announced their son's arrival last Saturday via a joint Instagram post, expressing their overwhelming love. The actor described the experience of fatherhood as exceeding all expectations, noting the quiet joy and occasional cries that now fill their home.

He praised his wife for her dedication to feeding their son and expressed the profound shift in his life since the baby's birth. He recalled being told by other fathers about the transformative power of parenthood and how, despite initial skepticism, he immediately fell in love upon meeting his son. Kuma herself received a gift basket during the TODAY taping, enthusiastically enjoying a lambchop toy.

Theroux famously rescued Kuma from Austin Pets Alive in 2018, saving her from potential euthanasia following Hurricane Harvey. Beyond his new role as a father, Theroux is also busy with upcoming projects. He is reprising his role in the second season of the Netflix comedy Running Point and will appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Emily Blunt's character's wealthy and somewhat abrasive boyfriend.

Theroux's personal life has also been in the spotlight, as he is 22 years older than his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom. He was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, a union that reportedly faced questions regarding its legal validity. The couple, married for 13 months, were first publicly seen together at a Netflix event in 2023.

Theroux’s current joy and contentment are evident as he navigates the challenges and rewards of new parenthood, with Kuma playing a surprisingly gentle and supportive role





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