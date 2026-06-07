Justin Trudeau's Son Xav to Headline Ottawa Shawarma Festival Amid Online Backlash

Xavier Xav Trudeau, the 18-year-old son of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is scheduled to perform at the Ottawa Shawarma Festival despite facing widespread online mockery and accusations of nepotism. The festival will also feature a world record attempt for the longest shawarma sandwich.

Ottawa 's Shawarma Festival is set to feature Xavier Trudeau , the 18-year-old son of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , as a headlining performer on Sunday.

The teenager, who performs under the stage name Xav, has become a frequent target of online ridicule, with critics labeling him as 'cringe' and 'privileged,' and recently coining the nickname 'Lil Carbon Tax.

' The announcement of his booking sparked an immediate backlash on social media platform X, where users questioned the fairness of the opportunity and suggested his father's influence was at play. One commenter sarcastically noted his agent must struggle to secure gigs, adding that 'everyone hates him because of his Dad, and he can't sing. Great combo.

' Others directly inquired if Trudeau had paid for the appearance, while another dismissed his musical talent, writing, 'Who cares! But obviously he needs as much publicity as possible because he's not that great of a singer.

' Xav released his debut single, 'Til The Nights Done,' in February 2025 and has since issued several other R&B-influenced tracks. In a street interview conducted in May, he addressed the criticism tied to his famous surname, offering a simple mantra: 'Just do what you love and don't let the haters get to you.

' His father, the 53-year-old former prime minister, has publicly supported his musical ambitions, making an appearance in Xav's November 2025 music video where he was shown looking on contemplatively as his son performed. Justin Trudeau has also promoted Xav's music on his own social media accounts. The festival will also attempt a world record by constructing the longest shawarma sandwich, a culinary highlight separate from the musical performances.

It remains unspecified whether Xav will perform before or after this record-breaking attempt. The younger Trudeau's appearance at a community food event underscores his continued pursuit of a public artistic identity despite persistent skepticism. His family life has also drawn attention; Justin Trudeau, who separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, has been in a relationship with pop star Katy Perry, 41, since 2025.

The couple first appeared together publicly at Crazy Horse Paris on October 25, 2025, following rumors and sightings throughout the summer. Perry, who ended her long-term engagement with Orlando Bloom in June 2025, was seen on a date with Trudeau in Montreal shortly thereafter. The Trudeau family includes Xavier and two other children: 16-year-old Ella-Grace and 11-year-old Hadrien





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Xavier Trudeau Xav Justin Trudeau Shawarma Festival Ottawa Nepotism Backlash Music Rapper Katy Perry

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