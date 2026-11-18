Investigation reveals K-Supply uses German rock salt waste in Maldon Sea Salt production, raising environmental concerns in Hesse and Germany.

Environmental investigators have uncovered a significant link between the waste produced by German mining giant K+S and the production of famous British Maldon Sea Salt. The discovery centers on a colossal, man-made mountain of salt waste known as Monte Kali, which towers over the village of Widdershausen in the German state of Hesse. This steep-sided peak rises more than 200m into the sky and is formed entirely from solid salt waste left behind by potash mining operations.

The Core Details of Salt Production

K+S, one of the world's largest salt producers, confirmed that its imported rock salt is used in the manufacture of Maldon Sea Salt flakes. This revelation challenges the longstanding claims made by the Essex-based firm that its famous pyramid-shaped flakes are made solely from seawater drawn from the Blackwater estuary. Instead, Maldon Salt admitted to using a traditional method involving the importation of crude salt from Germany.

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The mining firm extracts rock salt from mines in German states such as Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony. According to K+S, this process creates no salt waste at the point of extraction for the specific rock salt used by Maldon. However, the broader context of potash mining reveals that only 30 per cent of mined crude salt can be used for potash production, with the remainder discarded. This discarded material has been piled into vast heaps over decades, creating the massive mountains visible in the Hesse region.

Maldon Salt updated its website to clarify its production methods, stating it had always used a 'long-established salt-on-salt process.' The company explained that natural, ancient sea salt forms part of the brine-making process to enrich the seawater with natural minerals. This technique uses additional salt to strengthen the salinity of the water, a traditional method designed to reduce the energy required to evaporate water and extract salt crystals.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Thomas Norgall from the environmental group BUND highlighted the severity of the ecological impact, noting that the amount of salt washed off the salt heaps by rain now exceeds the amount of wastewater that K+S itself still produces. Local residents and environmental activists have raised serious concerns that increased salinity from these salt mounds is eroding nearby waterways and harming local ecosystems. The firm has long been known in Germany for potash, a salt rich in potassium extracted from crude salt and used in agricultural fertilisers.

K+S provided specific figures regarding wastewater generation, stating that around 6.6 million cubic metres of saline water were generated in 2024. This total includes 2.5 million cubic metres from production processes and four million cubic metres from erosion. Approximately four million cubic metres of this water were discharged into the River Werra. The company maintains that producing the rock salt used by Maldon does not directly cause German water pollution, distinguishing it from the broader potash mining waste issue.

Local government and environmental regulators have expressed frustration over the handling of these industrial byproducts. The firm's historical practices of pumping salt-saturated water into the ground, where layers of sediment acted as a natural seal, resulted in frequent reports of salt rising to the surface and destroying forests and flora. The firm stopped this specific practice in 2021 following sustained pressure and documented ecological damage in the region.

Real-World Impact and Regulatory Responses

Regulatory actions have attempted to mitigate the environmental harm caused by decades of industrial activity. In the same year that K+S halted the injection of salt water into the ground, local authorities reduced the amount of water the mining firm could transfer to the River Werra. Plans by K+S to stop diverting wastewater into the river entirely by 2028 were scrapped after being rejected by local authorities, reflecting the ongoing difficulty in managing such large-scale industrial waste.

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Consequently, the mining company now plans to pump wastewater into the river until 2039. To curb erosion from the waste heaps, K+S has sought to cover the spoil piles with sediment and tarpaulin-like sheeting. Dismantling the mountains of waste has been considered impractical due to their sheer volume and the logistical challenges involved. Salt-saturated water has filtered into the River Werra for decades, affecting its ecosystem in ways that are still being assessed.

In the UK, Maldon Salt, which was founded in 1882, announced earlier this year plans to expand its Longwick Farm facility due to increased demand, particularly from export markets. Essex trading standards, supported by the Food Standards Agency, investigated the site in 2019 and 2020. Those investigations concluded there were no failures in regulation, noting that there is no legal definition to differentiate one grade of salt from another, which allowed the use of imported rock salt under existing labeling frameworks.