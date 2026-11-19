Cleveland Police charge Kai Inico and others for ram-raids linked to the A66 crash that killed seven, including two officers. Details on the gang feud and legal proceedings.

Kai Inico, a 21-year-old man from Shildon, County Durham, has become the latest individual to face formal criminal charges in connection with the deadly chain of events in Middlesbrough that claimed seven lives. The charges stem from violent ram-raid attacks that ignited a pursuit resulting in a fatal collision on the A66 dual carriageway. This incident not only killed five young men but also resulted in the deaths of two dedicated police officers, PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough.

Specific Criminal Charges Against Suspects

Inico stands accused of conspiracy to cause criminal damage, conspiracy to steal, criminal damage endangering life, and burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is not alone in facing these severe legal allegations, as two other individuals have been named in connection with the incidents. A 16-year-old boy from Burnley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces identical charges to Inico, with the exception of the conspiracy to steal charge. Additionally, Jason Turnbull, aged 45 and residing in Thornaby, has been charged specifically with burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. All three defendants have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court.

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The August 22 Ram-Raid Sequence of Events

The catastrophic series of events began in the early hours of Saturday, August 22, during an escalating gangland feud in Middlesbrough. According to Cleveland Police, the violence involved multiple vehicles used to target properties linked to a rival group. The assault started when a Volvo XC60 smashed into three homes, leaving one property on Ruskin Avenue in the Acklam area structurally unsafe. Minutes later, a silver Audi parked on the driveway of Theo Rae's family home was ploughed into by another Volvo XC60, shunting the convertible into the front of the three-storey property.

The vehicle damage extended to the Audi, which belonged to Hollie Marie Rae. The car was later dragged from the house as police flooded the area with heightened security concerns. The immediate aftermath of these property destructions saw the victims and their associates, including Cole Worthy and Theo Rae, group together with five others. They set out in a Volkswagen Passat, intent on seeking revenge against those they believed responsible for the initial attacks on their community and families.

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The Fatal Pursuit and Police Tragedy

The search for retaliation quickly turned into a high-speed police chase that lasted nearly seven minutes through the streets of Middlesbrough. Officers spotted the Volkswagen Passat carrying five young men and initiated pursuit. At 3:39 am, the driver of the Passat entered the A66 dual carriageway and drove on the wrong side of the road in an apparent attempt to evade the officers. Police immediately abandoned the pursuit, maintaining their position on the correct side of the road to ensure public safety.

Despite the police stepping back, disaster struck ten seconds later when the Passat smashed head-on into a marked armed response vehicle. The impact was catastrophic, killing all five occupants of the Passat instantly. These victims included Cole Worthy, 17; Theo Rae, 17; Makai Saddington, 18; Michael Cahill, 23; and Jacob Matusiak, 23. The collision also tragically killed the two officers in the marked response car, PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough, who were on duty responding to the scene.

Mourning the Fallen Officers and Next Legal Steps

The loss of PC Clough and PC Blades has deeply affected the community and the force. PC Tom Clough, aged 38, served in the British Army from 2006 to 2012, rising to the rank of Lance Corporal in the Royal Logistic Corps. His final military posting was with the 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment before he transitioned to the British Transport Police and eventually Cleveland Police. His family described him as a hero who was always on public duty throughout his short life.

PC Matthew Blades, 37, was a married father of two young boys who had previously worked as an English teacher at Carmel College in Darlington. He was also a volunteer youth coach with FC Hartlepool and Seaton Carew FC. His wife paid tribute to him as her beloved husband, best friend, and a devoted father. While these tributes honor the fallen officers, the legal process continues as Inico, the teenager from Burnley, and Jason Turnbull remain in custody, awaiting their upcoming court appearance in Teesside.