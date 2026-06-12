Kai Trump and Barron Trump Unveil New Energy Drink Line

Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, has launched a signature Blue Raz Slush flavor with Accelerator Active Energy drinks, emphasizing natural caffeine and no sugar. Her brother Barron Trump co-developed a separate functional beverage for Florida's lifestyle. Both projects reflect the siblings' entrepreneurial ventures as Kai prepares for college at the University of Miami and Barron studies at NYU Stern.

Kai Trump , the 19-year-old granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, has launched a signature Blue Raz Slush flavor with Accelerator Active Energy drinks. The flavor draws inspiration from her childhood love of blue raspberry movie theater slushies.

The beverage features 100 percent natural caffeine from coffee beans and green tea, plant-based thermogenics, and cognitive boosters, and is formulated without sugar to avoid jittery crashes. Kai emphasized her involvement in testing numerous versions to ensure the taste aligned with her preferences and daily needs, fitting seamlessly into her active schedule that includes training, golf, and travel.

Her brother, Barron Trump, concurrently worked with friends from Florida to develop a functional beverage suited to the state's outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle, addressing a gap in clean, great-tasting options. Their drink retails for $39 per 12-pack and comes in a single flavor. Barron, now in his second year at NYU's Stern School of Business, also co-founded the cryptocurrency firm World Liberty Financial with his brothers.

Kai, a high school graduate, will attend the University of Miami this fall to study marketing and management and play collegiate golf, expressing gratitude on social media to her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, her grandfather, and her grandmother (referred to as Mormor) for their support. Additional context includes Melania Trump's reflections on Barron's private White House childhood, her own immigration from Slovenia in the 1990s, and Barron's preference for staying out of the spotlight, as noted by his sister-in-law Lara Trump.

The article also briefly mentions 1990s rock icon Alanis Morissette and 1970s actress Adrienne Barbeau's three children, including a musician son





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kai Trump Barron Trump Accelerator Active Energy Blue Raz Slush Energy Drink Entrepreneurship University Of Miami NYU Stern Trump Family Functional Beverage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kai Havertz responds to fan asking him to leave Arsenal and rejoin ChelseaKai Havertz crushed the dreams of one young Chelsea fan after he was asked to consider rejoining his former club from Arsenal this summer.

Read more »

Kai Trump Launches Blue Raz Slush Energy Drink, Entering Market Just After Uncle BarronKai Trump, 19, has released her own zero-sugar, plant-based energy drink in partnership with Accelerator Active Energy. The Blue Raz Slush sold out quickly on Amazon, setting up a beverage rivalry with her uncle Barron Trump's recently launched SOLLOS Yerba Mate drink.

Read more »

GM gets datacenter fever, decides to build grid-scale sodium-ion batteriesDetroit automaker partners with Peak Energy to try a saltier route to energy storage

Read more »

Football Journalist Claims Salzburg Pursuit, Versatile Midfielder Barron Excited by Potential New Manager at IbroxA football journalist has claimed that Salzburg are pushing to make him their new manager, and a versatile midfielder is excited about the possibility of a new manager at Ibrox.

Read more »