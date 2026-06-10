Kai Trump Launches Blue Raz Slush Energy Drink, Entering Market Just After Uncle Barron

Kai Trump, 19, has released her own zero-sugar, plant-based energy drink in partnership with Accelerator Active Energy. The Blue Raz Slush sold out quickly on Amazon, setting up a beverage rivalry with her uncle Barron Trump's recently launched SOLLOS Yerba Mate drink.

Kai Trump , the 19-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump's eldest child, has launched her own energy drink , creating a new generational rivalry within the Trump family's beverage ventures.

Her 'Blue Raz Slush' beverage, a plant-based caffeine, zero-sugar energy drink, was developed in collaboration with Accelerator Active Energy, a brand co-owned by NFL star Travis Kelce. The drink quickly sold out upon its Amazon launch, with a 12-can pack priced at $24.99, positioning it as a more affordable alternative to her uncle Barron Trump's SOLLOS Yerba Mate drink, which costs $39.99 for a similar pack.

Kai documented the extensive creation process on her YouTube channel, revealing she sampled 30 flavors before settling on Blue Raz Slush and then fine-tuned 20 additional profiles. She expressed her excitement, stating her love for energy drinks and her disbelief that her own product was finally available, praising the can's design and blue color.

Customer reception has been positive, with five-star reviews praising its strong raspberry and blackberry flavor and the smooth energy it provides without jitters, while others expressed eager anticipation to try it. This launch follows Barron Trump's own entry into the beverage market just weeks earlier with his SOLLOS Pineapple and Coconut Yerba Mate drink.

Barron, 20, serves as a director for the Florida-based SOLLOS company, which markets the traditionally South American yerba mate tea as a clean, functional drink aligned with Florida's lifestyle. However, Barron's product has faced criticism online for alleged cultural appropriation, a controversy that has not yet surrounded Kai's more conventional energy drink. Both ventures highlight the Trump family's expanding commercial footprint beyond traditional political spheres





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Kai Trump Barron Trump Energy Drink Accelerator Active Energy SOLLOS Yerba Mate Blue Raz Slush Trump Family Travis Kelce Beverage Launch

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