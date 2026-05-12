Kai Trump Shares Emotional Farewell Video From High School

The eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, Kai Trump opens up in a video uploaded to YouTube, as she prepares to start college next year. She struggles with the sad moment of saying goodbye to her friends and reflects on her high school years, while building a career and a large following as an influencer.

An emotional Kai Trump sobbed as she opened up about entering a 'scary new chapter' of her life. The 18-year-old, who is the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, regularly shares videos with her millions of YouTube followers, but her most recent upload was a departure from her usual content.

She gave fans an intimate glimpse of a very vulnerable moment, as she prepared to head out to college. Kai admitted that she was having a tough time saying goodbye to her friends, stating that she is 'not a very emotional person' but had been upset in recent days. In a 21-minute-long vlog, she took viewers through her final week of high school, tearfully explaining the sad moment of her friends going to different colleges and splitting up.

While sad about a chapter coming to a close, Kai said she's looking forward to the future. The teenager first shared her college news in an Instagram post in August 2024, announcing her verbal commitment to the University of Miami and expressing her gratitude for her supportive parents and grandpa





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kai Trump High School College Friends Emotional Influencer Grandchild Golf University Of Miami

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Westlife share emotional tribute on Britain's Got Talent amid Mark Feehily absenceWestlife paid tribute to Simon Cowell during an appearance on Britain's Got Talent, as Shane Filan, Nicky Bryne and Kian Egan took to the stage without bandmate Mark Feehily

Read more »

Ivanka Trump Shares Heartfelt Tribute on Mother's DayThe First Daughter shares emotional post dedicated to her mother and grandmother, including glimpses into her journey into motherhood and family life.

Read more »

Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie shares emotional post on Mother's Day after her missing mom NancySavannah Guthrie shares a touching video compilation of her and her mom Nancy on Mother's Day but misses her dearly due to her disappearance. She urged her followers to contact the FBI if they have any information.

Read more »

Vanessa Trump Celebrates Daughters Birthday Amidst Tiger Woods Legal BattleVanessa Trump shares a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Kai on her 19th birthday while her partner Tiger Woods fights a legal battle over his medical records following a DUI arrest.

Read more »